News Headlines

News Highlights

Speedy exam marking questioned

Education stakeholders continue raising questions over speedy examination marking witnessed since Fred Matiangi took over reigns at the Education ministry. According to curriculum expert Dr Andiwo Obondo, while the poor KCSE performance could be a true representation of the actual performance, a more holistic approach is needed in the examination process.

Tharaka Nithi issues meat alert

The county government of Tharaka Nithi has put residents on notice over contaminated meat this festive season. This comes after the hospitalization of two people suspected to have consumed anthrax infected meat. So far, tens of cattle have died of the disease and a vaccination drive has been initiated.

Sinai school demolished by unknown people

A school located in Sinai, Donholm has been demolished by unknown people who allegdly used a tractor to perpetrate the act. An hour later, they left the compound of the community managed school which is attended by hundreds of primary school students as well as several high schoolers. According to the watch man, the school has endured several attacks in the past including being burnt last year.

Business Highlights

Court revenue nears Sh2 billion

Fines on offenders as well as judicial service fees have hit a whopping Sh1.9 billion in 2017. The biggest court collections were from Milimani Law Courts, Mombasa, Kibera, Naivasha, Eldoret, Nyeri and Makadara respectively. Sh2. 3 billion was collected over the same period in 2016.

CBK snubs cryptocurrency

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is still skeptical of accepting Bitcoin into the Kenyan market even as the country awaits new notes in 2018. The Bank maintains that Bitcoin is not legal tender and cautioned the public against crypto currency transactions.

Nyandarua County to pay NHIF for elderly

Nyandarua governor Francis Kimemia has called on Nyandarua residents to extend a helping hand to the elderly by facilitating NHIF care for war veterans, orphans and the elderly in the county. Kimemia said that the county is in the process of establishing an NHIF inclusion plan for these groups of people in the county as well as an Early Childhood Development feeding program.

Sports highlights

Uhuru pledges cricket, rugby development

President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised two world class stadiums for cricket and rugby players in the next five years. Speaking at State House, Uhuru said land fot the two stadiums had been set aside already. He also directed the sports ministry to look into ways to improve cricket facilities and congratulated the cricket team for making it to the world cup.

Barca trumps Real

Barcelona moved 14 points clear over Real Madrid to land at the top of the Liga table in a 3-0 win on Saturday. The goals were scored by Alex Vidal, Luis Sanchez and Lionel Messi. The match was aired live at the Uhuru Gardens during the La Liga Experience.

Mieno signed to Gor

Ousted Tusker midfielder Humphrey Mieno has signed with Gor Mahia a three year deal. Mieno was among key players whose contracts failed to be renewed by Tusker FC. Others who left the brewers include Allan Wanga and James Situma.