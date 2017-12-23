News Headlines

News Highlights

2 children die in Kisumu fire

A family in Kisumu is mourning the death of two children after a fire broke out in their house. The Lower Milimani incident happened at 9.30 pm when the two aged 5 and 6 were asleep. Authorities suspect that the fire was a result of electric fault caused by an illegal power connection. The children’s parents were asleep in a different house when the tragedy struck.

29 year old commits suicide in land row

A man has committed suicide in Bondo, Siaya following a row with his uncle regarding family land. According to authorities, Bernard Oluoch hanged himself at around 4 am only for his body to be discovered at around 6 am by villagers. The deceased was an orphan.

7 die in Sultan Hamud accident

An accident that occurred at Sultan Hamud area along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway has claimed seven lives on the spot, with one other being seriously injured.

The victims were travelling to a burial in Makueni when the hearse they were travelling in collided with a truck headed to Nairobi. Confirming the incident, Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim said that the driver of the hearse was in the course of overtaking when the collision occured. The driver of the truck escaped unhurt.

Business Highlights

No fuel worries over festive season

Vehicle owners can rest assured of enough fuel for travel this festive season. This is according to Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) who maintain that fuel depots around the country have stock enough to take Kenya through to January. Uganda and Rwanda will also have adequate supply. The two landlocked countries rely on the port of Mombasa for water transported goods.

Java opens yet another branch

You can now grab a coffee at Java House near the Imara Daima turnoff. This is after the coffee chain opened a 64th branch at the Total Station. The Sh50 million branch opens barely two weeks after the chain opened yet another branch opposite Lifestyle Mall in Nairobi.

SGR commuter train suspended

SGR commuter services have been suspended until January 2. Kenya Railways has not given an explanation for the decision which was made public through a Friday notice. Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) however said that the SGR link will continue operating through city areas including Dandora, Ruiru, Umoja and Kibera among others.

Sports highlights

2018 athletics take shape

The world is all set for the 2018 athletics kick off with Muller Indoor Grand Prix set for February where Kenyan Conseslus Kipruto will seek to improve on his indoor record. Among his competitors are Paul Chelimo of USA and Andrew Butchart of Britain. The Commonwealth Games are also in the lineup as well as the Gold Coast 2018 games.

Arsenal hold Liverpool to draw

Arsenal and Liverpool gave fans a thrilling show in a six goal match that ended in a draw. The Friday match started off woefully for Arsenal in the first half but Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil equalized with Liverpool’s Coutinho, Firmino and Salah’s goals.

KUSA wants sports made mandatory

The Kenya University Sports Association has called on Education CS Fred Matiangi to make sports activities mandatory in schools. The association has maintained that sports plays a major role in shaping responsible students and law makers should act upon this for the benefit of the youth.