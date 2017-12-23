News headlines

News Highlights

Maraga demands security for judiciary

Chief Justice David Maraga has taken to social media to call on the police to enhance the security of judicial officers. This follows the carjacking of a Chief Magistrate in Kwale, Thursday night. He termed the carjacking of Doreen Mulekyo as a shocking incident and called for quick arrest of the culprits.

Ali Roba’s election at stake

Mandera governor Ali Roba risks losing his seat after the High Court ordered a scrutiny on forms 37A in a petition lodged against his election. Directing the Deputy registrar to supervise the process, Judge Fred Ochieng also ordered the examination of SD cards used in Al Hidaya, Olla and Sukela Tinfa polling station. The petition was lodged by Hassan Noor who wants Roba’s election nullified on the grounds of illegality.

Matiangi Board merger order frozen

High Court judge George Odunga has delivered a temporary restraining order on the dissolution of management boards of primary and secondary schools that share a compound. This follows a petition by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Nairobi Chapter asserting that the order by Matiangi is unconstitutional as he did not follow the process that involves invitation of public views on the policy.

Business Highlights

Doctors to seek approval for abroad referrals

Director of Medical Services, Dr Jackson Kioko, has gazetted an order on doctors requiring them to seek his approval before referring patients abroad for further treatment.

Doctors have also been warned against issuing referrals on illnesses outside their scope of practice. The move is an attempt to curb collusion between local doctors and hospitals abroad for financial gain at the expense of ailing patients.

Nakumatt Lifestyle shut down

Struggling retail chain Nakumatt has been dealt another blow after its Lifestyle branch in Nairobi was shut down on Thursday over unpaid rent. According to National Social Security Fund (NSSF) PR Manager Christopher Kisa, they were forced to seek cohrt intervention and are determined to seize all Nakumatt property for compensation on the arrears. The closure of Nakumatt Lifestyle brings to 11 the number of Nakumatt branches shut down in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Israelis terrorize Ukunda-Nairobi flight

Four Israelis caused massive terror on a flight from Ukunda to Nairobi on Friday. According to passengers, the four subjected them to forced filming and threats after boarding the plane at around noon. After boarding the plane they took over the intercom and announced that passengers should follow their instructions and proceeded to inflict mental anguish on those on board the Wilson Airport bound flight SAX 540.

They stopped the terror just before the plane landed and alighted the plane. The matter was reported to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

Sports highlights

Rats invade Emirates Stadium

Once again, Arsenal have to deal with a rat infestation at their home ground after a similar infestation occured in 2016. According to hygiene inspectors, the infestation had spread across all levels of the stadium including kitchens and bars. Arsenal say they have the situation under control as the health and safety of their fans is paramount to them.

Nkata pens deal with URA

Former Tusker and Bandari FC coach Benjamin Nkata has penned a four year coaching deal with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) fc, marking a second term for him at the club. This comes after he was fired from Bandari barely three weeks ago. The 57 year old takes over from Ibtahim Kirya who was fired from URA on Tuesday.

Tusker kicks out key players

The brewers have declined the renewal of contracts for five key players after ending last season trophyless. Among the players dropped are team captain James Situma, Humphrey Mieno, Cersidy Lumumba, Stephen Owusu and Allan Wanga.

Wanga had however decided not to renew his contract with the club in October.