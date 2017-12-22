Evening news headlines

News highlights

Kwale Chief Magistrate carjacked in Diani

Kwale Chief Magistrate Doreen Mulekyo was last night carjacked in Diani. Chief Justice David Maraga has termed the incident as shocking to the entire judiciary. Magistrate Mulekyo was later released by the carjackers, safe and unharmed. Chief Justice Maraga has called upon the police to ensure the culprits are arrested and beef up security for all the judiciary staff and Kenyans in general.

NASA accuses KEPSA of trying to silence opposition

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has termed the National Conversation proposal by Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) as a means to quell their resistance movement. sThe opposition party has concluded that the group is holding brief for President Uhuru Kenyatta who has often maintained that he is open to debate with anyone and everyone on development. “

Legal expert Dr. Kariuki Muigua appointed to serve on the National Environmental Tribunal

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has moved to enhance the capacity of the National Environmental Tribunal with the appointment of Environmental Law and Policy Consultant Dr. Kariuki Muigua to serve as a Tribunal member. The appointment announced in the current issue of the Kenya Gazette by Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhungu, confirms that Dr. Muigua will serve on the tribunal for a three-year period commencing 21st December 2017.

Business highlights

Kenya Pipeline Company says there is sufficient fuel supply during festive season

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has given assurance that there is sufficient supply of fuel in the country to meet domestic and regional demand during the festive season. KPC’s current stock position in the country indicates that there is over 53 million litres of petrol, more than 53 million litres of diesel and over 71 million litres of jet fuel available at various depots throughout the country. According to KPC, the current stocks are expected to last up to 12 days. Already, there are ships in Mombasa carrying 248 million litres of diesel, 141 million litres of petrol and45 million litres of jet fuel waiting to discharge into the KPC system.

Uchumi Supermarket posts 300% rise in customer traffic

Retail giant, Uchumi has recorded an increase in customers’ traffic across its 19 out of 20 branches by 300 per cent since it kicked off its restocking plan last week. Acting CEO of Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed said the exercise is focused on replenishing stocks, improving cash flow, settling debts and paying employee salaries. Additionally, the company has revealed that 99% of its top 200 suppliers have entered into a supply agreement with the supermarket.

Prolonged elections, tensions hit local vehicle manufacturing sector

Production of assembled vehicles sunk this September compared to similar periods over the last seven years, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics’ Leading Economic Indicators for October 2017 has found. The data confirmed that September recorded a total of 475 vehicles assembled, compared to 623 vehicles during the same period in 2016, a 23.7% decline. The numbers were blamed on, among others, the prolonged electioneering period, effects of the interest rate caps on their customer base and the drought experienced at the start of the year.

Sports highlights

Forward Mohamed Salah determined to win trophies at Liverpool

Forward Mohamed Salah is determined to end Liverpool’s title drought and is confident his impressive first campaign with the Reds can yield silverware. The Egypt international, who sometimes plays as Winger, has made a blistering start to life at Anfield, firing 20 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side since his summer move from Roma.

Ryan Giggs says he advised Man United to sign Kylian Mbappe and Gabriel Jesus

Former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs says he told the club to sign Kylian Mbappe and Gabriel Jesus years before they became breakout stars. Giggs, who spent time as former United’s assistant manager alongside former boss Louis van Gaal between 2014-16, admits he clashed with the Dutch coach over the club’s transfer policy.

Germany striker Mario Gomez eyes World Cup after joining Stuttgart from Wolfsburg

Germany striker Mario Gomez has joined Stuttgart from Wolfsburg and hopes he can break into the World Cup squad. The 32-year-old has scored once in 15 games this season – after scoring 20 in 40 last term – and has played in just one of Germany’s past 13 matches. He started his career at Stuttgart, leaving for Bayern Munich in 2009.