Afternoon News Headlines

News Highlights

Mutua sets up college sponsorship for Machakos students

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has revealed plans to establish a scholarship for post secondary school education for Machakos students.The sh400 million project is part of Mutua’s campaign manifesto and is informed by the fact that may students miss college education due to school fees problems. Parents registered as voters in the county will have access to the program which Mutua says will be funded by county coffers and donors.

TSC kicks off mass reshuffle

Bungoma County is the first to feel the effect of the TSC reshuffle exercise after principals from Friends School Kamusinga, Lugulu Girls, St Mary’s Kibabii boys among others were reposted to different institutions in a move which TSC claims to be nothing more than giving a change to principals who have stayed at a duty station for a long time. Many are however of the opinion that the move is a result of the dismal KCSE performance this year.

5 students killed by explosive in Mandera

Officials and witnesses say at least five children have died after a grenade that they were playing with at a grazing field exploded. The explosion happened in Banisa, Mandera County and was confirmed by Banisa sub-county Commissioner Mathias Chisambo.

Business Highlights

2017 tough year for employers

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has termed 2017 as a difficult year for employers citing severe drought, inflation, political tension and slowed economic growth as contributing factors. The Federation Chief Executive, Jacqueline Mugo has also blamed employer’s woes on the 18pc increase in the statutory minimum wage.

Civil servants bag pay rise

Civil servants have a reason to make merry this christmas after they were awarded a basic salary raise of between 16 to 30 percent. This follows the signing of a collective bargaining agreement between the government and the civil service union on Thursday before Employment and Labour Relations court judge Maureen Onyango. Civil servants will also enjoy an allowances increment all expected at the end of the month.

Motor cycle sales double in 2017

Despite a significant decline in vehicle sales and the general auto business this year, the motorcycle sector has defied the odds to almost double in sales in the months leading to October. This is according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) figures that indicate that motor cycle sales grew by 87 percent to 159,100 as compared to 85,076 pieces sold over the same period in 2016.

The bureau attributes this hike in sales to the scrapping of excise duty on motor cycles as well as the proven convinience of motor cycles over other means of road transport.

Sports Highlights

Rodgers irked by Clement ousting

After the ousting of Paul Clement from Swansea City, their former manager Brendan Rodgers has expressed his disappointment with the move, saying that “he is a very good coach and it’s obviously been a very difficult season for him.”

Clement took reigns at the club last January and was fired when Swansea landed at the bottom of the table with 15 losses in 18 games.

Kanoute’ in Kenya for LaLiga experience

LaLiga ambassador and Sevilla fc legend Frederic Oumar Kenoute’ will be the star attraction at the live screening of El Classico in Nairobi this Saturday. Kenoute’ made history in 2007 after being crowned the African Footballer of the year (the first one born outside the continent to bag the title).

The live screening will be held at Uhuru Gardens featuring Real Madrid versus Barcelona as from 3PM.

Balotelli aims to return to Manchester city

27 year old Italian striker Mario Balotelli has revealed that he aims to return to Manchester City and play for free.

Speaking to Gazetta Dello Sport, he asserted that he wishes to “… win something important again.”

Having scored 16 goals in 21 games in his second season at Nice, Balotelli now wants to play in the Champions League with a strong squad behind him.