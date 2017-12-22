News headlines

News highlights

Lawyer calls for sacking of Appeals Court judges

Lawyer Apollo Mboya has petitioned the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to remove the President of the Appeal Court Justice Kihara Kariuki and his colleagues’ Judges Erastus Githinji, Martha Koome, and Fatuma Sichale. The ex-LSK CEO on thursday accused Justice Kariuki of forming a bench to sit on October 25, a day that was set aside as a public holiday. He argues that the bench unlawfully suspended a High Court decision declaring the appointment of IEBC returning officers illegal.

KNUT wants exam results recalled over marking irregularities

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) wants the just released Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results recalled over alleged irregularities in the marking process. KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion said on Thursday that the marking process does not meet international standards of measurement and evaluation and should be thoroughly audited. He also pointed out that the Kenya National Examinations Council lacks credibility as it does not have a substantive Chief Executive Officer.

Matiang’i must answer for mass failure in KCSE exams, says Gem MP

Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is to blame for the poor results produced in this year’s KCSE examinations, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo has insinuated. Odhiambo said wants Matiang’i summoned to Parliament to explain what happened. He said the CS should be blamed for the more than 80% of candidates who failed to meet university entry requirements of C+ grade and above.

Business highlights

Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa improves waste-to-energy electricity in Kenya with US$1 million grant

The Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), managed by the African Development Bank, has approved a grant of US $ 995,000 to Asticom Kenya Ltd., to support the construction of a 10 megawatt (MW) grid-connected municipal waste-to-energy (WTE) plant. The project will be located in Kibira, Nairobi, and will generate electricity from municipal solid waste by converting them to biogas/ fuel ethanol.

African Development Bank to raise US$8 billion from capital markets in 2018

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank has approved the Bank’s 2018 borrowing program for USD 8 billion to be raised from capital markets. The Bank provides financial assistance to its member countries by mobilizing resources primarily from the capital markets under its annual borrowing program. The AfDB will continue to explore the prospects for African currency bonds to facilitate the financing of its local currency operations and promote the development of domestic bond markets across Africa.

Labour Court stops court proceedings in a case involving sacking of 157 Kenya Airways engineers and technicians

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has stopped court proceedings in a case involving the sacking of 157 Kenya Airways engineers and technicians who were reinstated on Monday. This is after KQ lawyers filed a motion at the Court of Appeal challenging the reinstatement order given by Justice Hellen Wasilwa. Justice Wasilwa was told that immediately after the orders of reinstatement were given, the KQ management went ahead and served all the engineers with letters sending them on compulsory leave.

Sports highlights

Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino says team misses Victor Wanyama

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham have missed the strength of Victor Wanyama in midfield this season. Wanyama has been sidelined for more than four months after aggravating a knee injury at the start of the campaign. However, the tough-tackling Kenyan is now close to returning to full fitness and Pochettino believes Wanyama could play a part in Tottenham’s busy fixture list over the festive period.

Man United and Man City cleared by FA over tunnel altercation at Old Trafford

The FA will take no formal action against Manchester United or Manchester City following a tunnel altercation in the aftermath of the derby on December 10. The incident occurred following City’s 2-1 victory at Old Trafford when Jose Mourinho was irked by the loud music and celebrations from City’s open dressing room as he made his way to his post-match press conference.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says stakes higher against top six teams

Arsene Wenger says the stakes are higher this season when two of the ‘top six’ meet in the Premier League, ahead of Arsenal’s match against Liverpool. Wenger says his team are determined to erase the memory of the first meeting between the sides this season – a humiliating 4-0 defeat for Arsenal – when they clash at the Emirates later today. Despite that setback, Arsenal remain in the thick of the battle for Champions League qualification and a win on Friday will take them above Jurgen Klopp’s side and up to fourth in the table.