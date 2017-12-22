iPhone X nets Ksh100,000,000 in one week.

Just one week after the grand launch of iPhone X, Redington Kenya Ltd reports that they have sold over 1000 units of the most advanced phone ever in Kenya.

“Kenyans are embracing technology and many are going for the smartest devices they can get in the market. We are glad to announce that over 75 shops in the country have iPhone X on their shelves and Safaricom Has the phone in all their stores,” said Mr. Sajan Thomas, Regional Business Head East Africa for Redington.

The new iPhone will be retail from $1250 and $1600. Customers will be able to purchase iPhone in stores.

Redington Kenya Ltd, a Telecom Distribution introduced Apple iPhone X, the future of the smartphone that features the first ever OLED screen that rises to the standards of iPhone and elevates the handlers’ usage capacity last week on Friday at Sankara Hotel.

“This amazing device has an all-screen display that precisely follows the curve of the device with no border allowance. The entire face of the phone is a screen, and now here we have iPhone X,” said Mr. Sajan Thomas, Regional Business Head East Africa for Redington during the launch

Apple iPhone X comes in gorgeous silver and space grey colors, all-glass front and back featuring the most durable glass ever in a smartphone with a highly polished, surgical-grade stainless steel band seamlessly wraps around and reinforces iPhone X. A seven-layer color process allows for precise color hues and opacity on the glass finish, and a reflective optical layer enhances the rich colors, making the design as elegant as it is durable.

Its beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display employs new techniques and technology to precisely follow the curves of the design, all the way to the elegantly rounded corners.

Its iOS 11 is redesigned to take full advantage of the Super Retina display and replaces the Home button with fast and fluid gestures, allowing customers to naturally and intuitively navigate iPhone X. Simply swipe up from the bottom to go home from anywhere and is purpose-built for machine learning, augmented reality apps and immersive 3D games.

iPhone X features the 7MP TrueDepth camera and an improved 12MP rear camera with dual OIS that introduces a revolutionary new way to securely unlock, improved authenticate and pay. While the new 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera enables Face ID features wide color capture, auto image stabilization and precise exposure control, and brings Portrait mode to the front camera for stunning selfies with a depth-of-field effect.

The new camera in iPhone X has a larger and faster sensor, new color filter, deeper pixels and OIS for capturing vibrant photos and videos with more detail. The TrueDepth camera brings emoji to life in a fun new way with Animoji. Working with A11 Bionic, the TrueDepth camera captures and analyses over 50 different facial muscle movements, then animates those expressions in a dozen different Animoji, including a panda, unicorn and robot. Available as an iMessage app pre-installed on iPhone X, customers can record and send Animoji messages with their voice that can smile, frown and more.

“Charging won’t be an issue for the iPhone X users since the glass back design enables a world-class wireless charging solution. The wireless charging works with the established Qi ecosystem” said Mr. Johnson – Head of Sales, East Africa, Redington – during the launch that took place at Sankara Hotel today.

iPhone X is also designed for the ultimate augmented reality experience that are precision‑engineered to resist water and dust.