Business highlights – December 22, 2017

Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa improves waste-to-energy electricity in Kenya with US$1 million grant

The Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), managed by the African Development Bank, has approved a grant of US $ 995,000 to Asticom Kenya Ltd., to support the construction of a 10 megawatt (MW) grid-connected municipal waste-to-energy (WTE) plant. The project will be located in Kibira, Nairobi, and will generate electricity from municipal solid waste by converting them to biogas/ fuel ethanol.

African Development Bank to raise US$8 billion from capital markets in 2018

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank has approved the Bank’s 2018 borrowing program for USD 8 billion to be raised from capital markets. The Bank provides financial assistance to its member countries by mobilizing resources primarily from the capital markets under its annual borrowing program. The AfDB will continue to explore the prospects for African currency bonds to facilitate the financing of its local currency operations and promote the development of domestic bond markets across Africa.

Labour Court stops court proceedings in a case involving sacking of 157 Kenya Airways engineers and technicians

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has stopped court proceedings in a case involving the sacking of 157 Kenya Airways engineers and technicians who were reinstated on Monday. This is after KQ lawyers filed a motion at the Court of Appeal challenging the reinstatement order given by Justice Hellen Wasilwa. Justice Wasilwa was told that immediately after the orders of reinstatement were given, the KQ management went ahead and served all the engineers with letters sending them on compulsory leave.