Afternoon sports highlights – December 22, 2017

Rodgers irked by Clement ousting

After the ousting of Paul Clement from Swansea City, their former manager Brendan Rodgers has expressed his disappointment with the move, saying that “he is a very good coach and it’s obviously been a very difficult season for him.” Clement took reigns at the club last January and was fired when Swansea landed at the bottom of the table with 15 losses in 18 games.

Kanoute’ in Kenya for LaLiga experience

LaLiga ambassador and Sevilla fc legend Frederic Oumar Kenoute’ will be the star attraction at the live screening of El Classico in Nairobi this Saturday. Kenoute’ made history in 2007 after being crowned the African Footballer of the year (the first one born outside the continent to bag the title).

The live screening will be held at Uhuru Gardens featuring Real Madrid versus Barcelona as from 3PM.

Balotelli aims to return to Manchester city

27 year old Italian striker Mario Balotelli has revealed that he aims to return to Manchester City and play for free.

Speaking to Gazetta Dello Sport, he asserted that he wishes to “… win something important again.”

Having scored 16 goals in 21 games in his second season at Nice, Balotelli now wants to play in the Champions League with a strong squad behind him.