Afternoon business highlights – December 22, 2017

2017 tough year for employers

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has termed 2017 as a difficult year for employers citing severe drought, inflation, political tension and slowed economic growth as contributing factors. The Federation Chief Executive, Jacqueline Mugo has also blamed employer’s woes on the 18pc increase in the statutory minimum wage.

Civil servants bag pay rise

Civil servants have a reason to make merry this christmas after they were awarded a basic salary raise of between 16 to 30 percent. This follows the signing of a collective bargaining agreement between the government and the civil service union on Thursday before Employment and Labour Relations court judge Maureen Onyango. Civil servants will also enjoy an allowances increment all expected at the end of the month.

Motor cycle sales double in 2017

Despite a significant decline in vehicle sales and the general auto business this year, the motorcycle sector has defied the odds to almost double in sales in the months leading to October. This is according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) figures that indicate that motor cycle sales grew by 87 percent to 159,100 as compared to 85,076 pieces sold over the same period in 2016. The bureau attributes this hike in sales to the scrapping of excise duty on motor cycles as well as the proven convenience of motor cycles over other means of road transport.