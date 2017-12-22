Afternoon business highlights – December 22, 2017

2017 tough year for employers
The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has termed 2017 as a difficult year for employers citing severe drought, inflation, political tension and slowed economic growth as contributing factors. The Federation Chief Executive, Jacqueline Mugo has also blamed employer’s woes on the 18pc increase in the statutory minimum wage.
Civil servants bag pay rise
Civil servants have a reason to make merry this christmas after they were awarded a basic salary raise of between 16 to 30 percent. This follows the signing of a collective bargaining agreement between the government and the civil service union on Thursday before Employment and Labour Relations court judge Maureen Onyango. Civil servants will also enjoy an allowances increment all expected at the end of the month.
Motor cycle sales double in 2017
Despite a significant decline in vehicle sales and the general auto business this year, the motorcycle sector has defied the odds to almost double in sales in the months leading to October. This is according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) figures that indicate that motor cycle sales grew by 87 percent to 159,100 as compared to 85,076 pieces sold over the same period in 2016. The bureau attributes this hike in sales to the scrapping of excise duty on motor cycles as well as the proven convenience of motor cycles over other means of road transport.
You might also like
Intercounty Madaraka Express train operations fail to kick off
Operations of the Inter-county train service on the Madaraka Express that were expected to commence on Saturday, July 1, 2017, as earlier communicated, failed to kick off. Kenya Railways Managing
Uhuru seeks more destinations for KQ in Botswana
President Uhuru Kenyatta is pushing for a review of bilateral air service agreements between Kenya and Botswana. The Head of State is seeking to increase the number of Kenya Airways
Today’s latest news headlines -February 3 2017
KMPDU officials get further reprieve in court ruling Doctor’s union officials got a reprieve once again today after the labour court suspended their sentencing for another seven days to give
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!