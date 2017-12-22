Sports highlights – December 22, 2017

Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino says team misses Victor Wanyama

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham have missed the strength of Victor Wanyama in midfield this season. Wanyama has been sidelined for more than four months after aggravating a knee injury at the start of the campaign. However, the tough-tackling Kenyan is now close to returning to full fitness and Pochettino believes Wanyama could play a part in Tottenham’s busy fixture list over the festive period.

Man United and Man City cleared by FA over tunnel altercation at Old Trafford

The FA will take no formal action against Manchester United or Manchester City following a tunnel altercation in the aftermath of the derby on December 10. The incident occurred following City’s 2-1 victory at Old Trafford when Jose Mourinho was irked by the loud music and celebrations from City’s open dressing room as he made his way to his post-match press conference.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says stakes higher against top six teams

Arsene Wenger says the stakes are higher this season when two of the ‘top six’ meet in the Premier League, ahead of Arsenal’s match against Liverpool. Wenger says his team are determined to erase the memory of the first meeting between the sides this season – a humiliating 4-0 defeat for Arsenal – when they clash at the Emirates later today. Despite that setback, Arsenal remain in the thick of the battle for Champions League qualification and a win on Friday will take them above Jurgen Klopp’s side and up to fourth in the table.