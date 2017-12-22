Sports highlights – December 22, 2017

Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino says team misses Victor Wanyama
Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham have missed the strength of Victor Wanyama in midfield this season. Wanyama has been sidelined for more than four months after aggravating a knee injury at the start of the campaign. However, the tough-tackling Kenyan is now close to returning to full fitness and Pochettino believes Wanyama could play a part in Tottenham’s busy fixture list over the festive period.
Man United and Man City cleared by FA over tunnel altercation at Old Trafford
The FA will take no formal action against Manchester United or Manchester City following a tunnel altercation in the aftermath of the derby on December 10. The incident occurred following City’s 2-1 victory at Old Trafford when Jose Mourinho was irked by the loud music and celebrations from City’s open dressing room as he made his way to his post-match press conference.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says stakes higher against top six teams
Arsene Wenger says the stakes are higher this season when two of the ‘top six’ meet in the Premier League, ahead of Arsenal’s match against Liverpool. Wenger says his team are determined to erase the memory of the first meeting between the sides this season – a humiliating 4-0 defeat for Arsenal – when they clash at the Emirates later today. Despite that setback, Arsenal remain in the thick of the battle for Champions League qualification and a win on Friday will take them above Jurgen Klopp’s side and up to fourth in the table.
You might also like
Activist Boniface Mwangi unveils new political party (PHOTOS)
The activist is seeking to oust Maina Kamanda, current Starehe MP in the August elections Mwangi says his new party will be people-centred with a focus on fighting corruption Activist
News headlines December 21 2016
Another showdown looms in parliament tomorrow Another showdown is looming in the National Assembly tomorrow between the Members of Parliament of the opposition and the rulling Jubilee coalition. Just hours
Sports headlines – February 3 2017
Indomitable lions to face Pharaohs in AFCON final Egypt and Cameroon, two of the continent’s football powerhouses, will face off in the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!