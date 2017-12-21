Newspaper summaries – December 21, 2017

Daily Nation

Why candidates failed 2017 KCSE tests en masse — examiners

The mass failure by candidates in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination has been attributed to misunderstanding of questions. In their report, examiners noted that most answers to questions requiring elaborate responses were inadequate. “The examiners reported that some of the questions that tested candidates’ ability to DISCUSS or EXPLAIN certain concepts that they had learnt were poorly answered, with many candidates either listing or providing sketchy answers,” Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said during the release of the results at Nairobi School on Wednesday.

National dialogue, unity talks scheduled for February

The national dialogue facilitated by diplomats, clerics, business and trade union leaders could be held in February next year. A multi-sectoral forum with membership drawn from different circles will be constituted in January 2018 to convene the national conversation, which will take six months, to end political divisions brought about by the long electioneering period.

Sack Bungoma official for claiming we take bribes: MCAs

Bungoma MCAs are demanding the sacking of a senior county official who told them to stop demanding bribes in order to pass Bills and Motions. They said they would not condone his “insults”. The county assembly representatives want Governor Wycliffe Wangamati to sack Assistant Director Logistics Simiyu Mutaki after he told them to stop asking for as little as “Sh5,000” to perform assembly duties. Mr Mutaki was said to have told the MCAs at a local hotel to stop demanding bribes in order to debate important county motions.

The Standard

Court awards Sh38 million to Busia victims of toxic injection

The county has been ordered to pay Sh38 million to 28 children who suffered paralysis after receiving malaria injections at a local dispensary. The children received the injections at Akichelesit dispensary in Teso North in July 2015. After receiving the injection, the children developed weak limbs, hands and spinal cords. They were airlifted for specialised treatment at Nairobi Hospital before returning home to nurse various levels of disability. Some have since become mentally challenged.

Police impound lorry ferrying Government issued mosquito nets en-route to Uganda

Security officers at the Busia border point have impounded a lorry ferrying Government-issued mosquito nets to Uganda. The mosquito nets with the Government of Kenya (GoK) label were packed in 46 bales inside a Ugandan registered truck. Busia OCPD Makau Mutua said police worked closely with their Ugandan counterparts to intercept the cargo, following a tip-off.

County loses over Sh80 million in uncollected liquor revenue

Laikipia County has lost more than Sh80 million in revenue from liquor businesses. About Sh84 million has been lost as bar owners traded without paying fees for the past three years over a standoff in the gazettement of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Amendment Bill. It wasn’t until last Friday that the amendment, which was passed by the county assembly last December and signed into law in April, was gazetted.

The Star

Girls top KCSE as 90 per cent fail to qualify for university

Nearly nine out of every 10 students who sat this years KCSE exam cannot join university after scoring grade C and below. The results show massive under-performance compared with 2016. This year 87.79 per cent of the candidates — 540,428 students — scored between grade C and E. Only 70,073, roughly 11 per cent, can join university after scoring C+ and above. Education CS Fred Matiang’i announced results yesterday, enabling students and families to get the good or bad news before Christmas. Last year’s results were announced on December 29. Fast marking was attributed more staff and use of ICT.

ODM bags another top House post

Feuding between NASA parties played out yet again during yesterday’s election of the chairman of the Public Investments Committee. Raila Odinga’s orange party snookered its partners as Abdulswamaad Nassir (Mvita, ODM) defeated ANC’s Tindi Mwale (Butere). During the fi rst vote, Mwale got seven votes, beating Nassir and Wiper’s Rashid Kassim who had six each. Kassim bowed out of the repeat race.

Ten out of 92 killed in poll chaos were kids – report

Ninety-two Kenyans were killed and 247 injured or tortured in the aftermath of the chaotic August 8 and October 26 repeat presidential polls, a human rights report says. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights report released yesterday reveals 10 of the 92 killed by police and civilians were children, some aged below five years. KNCHR chairperson Kagwiri Mbogori presided over the launch of a 111-page report titled Still a Mirage. It detailed election violence after the repeat presidential poll. The report says the victims were not only street protesters, but also residents whose homes were raided.

Business Daily

Platinum Distillers loses bid to stop EABL kegs case

Platinum Distillers has lost its bid to quash a criminal case against its director, Michael King’ara, and five other employees over the firm’s alleged use of keg barrels belonging to East African Breweries Limited High Court judge Hatari Waweru dismissed the suit, arguing that the firm has no authority to sue on behalf of its employees who have been charged in their individual capacities. Mr King’ara was arrested and charged in the Kandara Law Courts after police claimed they found Platinum Distillers employees tampering with keg barrels owned by EABL at his private residence.

1,050 police get homes in Sh20bn housing plan

At least 1,050 police officers now have new houses that were constructed using cheap technology. The houses handed over to the National Police Service Wednesday are part of a Sh20 billion project aimed at providing decent housing for the security officers. The use of relatively cheaper expanded polystyrene panels, interlocking stabilised soil blocks, interlocking concrete blocks, concrete waffles for suspended floor slabs and fibre cement roofing tiles helped to reduce the building costs by more than 30 per cent.

New motor vehicle sales in 8-year drop

New motor vehicle sales have plummeted yet again this year, setting the industry on the path to closing 2017 with totals sales of about 11,000 units — the lowest in eight years. Dealers said the decline is the result of reduced economic activity in a market that has been beset by tighter access to credit and political uncertainty arising from prolonged electioneering. Total sales had hit 10,121 units in the 11 months through November, according to data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMI), which indicates that monthly orders stood at an average of 844 in the year.