News headlines

40 teachers to be investigated over exam irregularities
The Teachers Service Commissions (TSC) says 40 teachers face de-registration should they be found guilty of engaging in exam irregularities. TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia said the teachers will be deregistered if found culpable as well as the institutions that engage them after being struck out. She was speaking during the release of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education (KCSE) results on Thursday.
Uhuru meets with Canadian envoys to discuss food security and refugee crisis
Kenya is looking to deepen her bilateral ties with Canada as the government makes plans aimed at improving the quality of life through provision of universal health care, increasing access to affordable housing and ensuring food and nutritional security. Presdidnet Uhuru Kenyatta, who met with Canadian Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Ahmed Hussen and UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi, said the trio also discussed the refugee situation. Kenyatta urged the UNHCR to come up with projects that will be beneficial to local residents as it undertakes the voluntary repatriation of Somali refugees.
KIEMS kits were tampered with after August 8 vote, says IEBC officer
Nicholas Karimi, an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officer, has told a court that KIEMS kits used in the August 8 Yatta parliamentary election were reconfigured. Karimi stated that the Commission reconfigured the kits before the court granted an order for read-only access. He was testifying in a petition filed by Francis Mwangangi who is challenging the election of Charles Kilonzo.
Daily Nation Consumers clash with banks on new loan rates: The consumer lobby and banks on Thursday clashed over whether caps on interest rates will apply to loans transacted before
Newspaper summaries-March 17 2017
Daily Nation How did you make millions? Waiguru asked: Members of Parliament (MPs) have demanded a lifestyle audit on former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru to determine if she could
Kenyans in fear of police ‘death squads’
The recent killing of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani and two others has once again put the Kenyan police in the spotlight. They have been accused of running death squads,
