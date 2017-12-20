Sports highlights – December 20, 2017

Harambee Stars to receive Ksh50 million if team qualifies for 2019 AFCON tournament
Deputy President William Ruto has promised that the government will reward the national football team Harambee Stars with Ksh50 million if they qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Ruto made this promise on Tuesday morning as he hosted the team for breakfast at his Karen residence following their CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup triumph.
Man City edge into semi finals on penalties
Manchester City edged into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after beating Leicester 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of action. Bernardo Silva put the visitors ahead at the King Power Stadium and they looked to be heading through in normal time, but Leicester were awarded a 96th-minute penalty after Kyle Walker fouled Demarai Gray in the box, which Jamie Vardy converted. With neither side able to find a winner in the 30 minutes of extra time the game went to penalties and, after the first three players from each team had scored, Vardy sent his spot kick wide and Riyad Mahrez had his saved by Claudio Bravo to send Leicester out of the competition.
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud set to miss Liverpool game due to hamstring injury
Olivier Giroud is set to miss Arsenal’s upcoming game with Liverpool after suffering a suspected hamstring injury in his side’s 1-0 win over West Ham on Tuesday. The French striker was forced from the field after pulling up with the injury with just 13 minutes remaining in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Emirates. Giroud was replaced by teenager Reiss Nelson and now faces a potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines.
