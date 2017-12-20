Newspaper summaries – December 20, 2017

Daily Nation

You are ruining your legacy, US tells Raila

The United States of America on Tuesday warned Nasa leader Raila Odinga that he risks ruining his hard-fought legacy should he go ahead with his plans to be sworn in as the “people’s president”. While urging Mr Odinga to drop his oathing bid, Mr Donald Yamamoto, the acting assistant secretary for African Affairs in President Donald Trump’s administration, promised to bring the former prime minister and President Uhuru Kenyatta to a table of negotiations on political and electoral reforms.

Moi University still barred from teaching law

Moi University is once again missing from a list of universities allowed to teach law programmes by the Council of Legal Education, effective December 2017. The latest development has thrown into confusion students enrolled in law programmes at the institution as they cannot sit examinations in order to be admitted to the bar.

Govt to initiate steps to curb road carnage as toll soars

The government will deregister driving schools and restructure the Traffic Police Department in its latest bid to curb road crashes, whose death toll this month alone has hit 180. Other measures announced Monday include dualling of roads at black spots, retraining of drivers, erection of speed bumps, installation of road signs, marking of road surfaces and construction of footbridges.

The Standard

I’m ready to be sworn in and die, Raila declares

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday declared he was ready to face the death penalty after being sworn in. Attorney General Githu Muigai has warned that swearing in the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader would attract treason charges, which are punishable by death. But Raila said he was ready to die in his bid to liberate the country from what he called ‘dictatorial leadership’.

Police seize 95 children in Islamic school raid

Armed police yesterday picked 95 children from a Madrassa in Likoni, Mombasa County, in connection with a child trafficking investigation. Police suspect the children are victims of a child trafficking syndicate spanning several nations and two continents. Four teachers, all Kenyan men, were also arrested.

Luo elders want council dissolved

A section of the Luo Council of Elders wants the organisation dissolved to pave way for fresh elections. This comes in the wake of differences between leaders of two factions – one led by Nyandiko Ongadi and another by Willys Otondi. Mr Nyandiko stirred controversy when he said Luo leaders should recognise President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Head of State and work with him, a position condemned by Mr Otondi who accused the former of being a sellout and an impostor.

The Star

NASA fallout as partners cry foul over ODM tyranny

A furious feud has broken out in the NASA coalition as affiliates fight over positions and accuse Raila Odinga’s ODM of bullying. Raila’s party and its affiliates are alleged to be making far-reaching but unilateral decisions without involving the partners. Yesterday, top leaders of affiliate parties traded barbs over the coalition’s status and cohesion, blaming each other for deteriorating ties.

Court to rule on Njiraini case on 29th

The High Court will rule on KRA boss John Njiraini’s tenure at the KRA on Friday next week. Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Nelson Abuodha will rule on whether Njiraini should retire. Activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court challenging Njiraini’s tenure at the helm of the KRA, saying the authority failed to send him on terminal leave pending his retirement.

Revoke ethnic law or face court, Kiambu told

The NCIC has threatened to move to court to have a controversial motion passed by Kiambu MCAs requiring 70 per cent of the dominant ethnic community employed by companies operating in the region struck out. NCIC chairman Francis Kaparo yesterday said the motion passed by the Kiambu assembly is unconstitutional. He said the NCIC will issue an advisory to the Kiambu and all other county governments against passing such legislation.

Business Daily

Mobius in talks for supply of new car model to State

Kenyan vehicle manufacturer Mobius is eyeing a possible lucrative State supply tender to boost production and sales of its new generation model. Mobius Motors commercial director Markus Schroder says the company is in talks with the government regarding a possible fleet purchase in line with the Jubilee administration’s policy of supporting Kenyan manufacturers.

Nakuru County and KAA in airport talks

The Nakuru County Government is working on plans to construct a proposed airport, an idea that first mooted in 2004 but that is yet to materialise more than ten years later. Governor Lee Kinyanjui, in an interview with Nation on Tuesday, disclosed that the devolved unit, the national government, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority and the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) were in talks as it views to have the dream realised.

Kenya woos Uganda to revive standard gauge railway extension talks

Kenya is selling to Uganda the reduced cost of clearing and moving goods from the Mombasa Port to Uganda, and the standard gauge railway, to revive its bid to extend the line to its neighbour. Uncertainty hit the Kenya-Uganda SGR project after Uganda said it was considering building a railway through Tanzania. In a bilateral meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi, Kenya sold the project as the answers to its neighbour’s transport needs.