News headlines

News highlights

Kenyan authorities partner with FBI and Scotland Yard to rescue 90 children from human trafficking ring

Kenyan detectives joined by the FBI and the UK’s Scotland Yard on Tuesday raided a Madrasa – an institution for Islamic teachings – in Likoni and rescued over 90 children linked to an international human trafficking and terrorism ring. Several agencies including Interpol were involved in the operation that led to the shutdown of the Madrasa and profiling of the children. At least 20 of the children are foreigners from the US, Britain, Canada, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Zambia and Uganda.

Interior Ministry to deregister all driving schools in a bid to curb road accidents

The government will deregister all driving schools in a bid to curb road carnage, Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said. Speaking on Tuesday, the CS explained that the institutions will be registered afresh so that only qualified institutions are left. Matiangi added that criteria to be used to evaluate qualified driving schools will be out within a week following deliberations between his ministry, Transport counterparts and the National Transport and Safety Authority.

Uhuru moves to deepen ties with Turkey and Iraq as countries work to boost development in health, trade and Agriculture

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hailed Kenya’s cooperation with Turkey and Iraq. President Kenyatta said relations between Kenya and the two countries have been enhanced in the last five years, especially in security and trade. The President was speaking Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, when he separately bid farewell to Turkish Ambassador Deniz Eke and Iraqi Ambassador Zaid Izzadin Mohammednoori whose tour of duty in the country has ended. President Kenyatta lauded the enhanced cooperation between Kenya and Turkey both at bilateral and multi-lateral levels, especially in counter-terrorism, agriculture, health and trade.

Business highlights

Tana River Basin set to see increased rainfall after years of drought

Kenya’s Tana River Basin, a major source of hydroelectric power, food and fresh water, may see its annual rainfall increase as much as 43% by the end of the century because of climate change, scientists said on Tuesday. The river basin, stretching from the centre to the east of the country, is home to 8 million people. It supplies 70% of Kenya’s hydro-power, and 80% of Nairobi’s drinking water, according to UN Environment. Scientists say the Tana River Basin, which has experienced drought over the past few years, is likely to get wetter this century, although they do not know for certain by how much.

PrideInn ranked best tourism and hospitality service provider

The PrideInn group of hotels has been voted the best tourism and hospitality service provider at the annual Mombasa Business Awards. The hotel chain scooped the award during a gala event that took place at Wild Waters in the port city last Friday. The Mombasa Business Awards honour leadership, service, knowledge and the effort of promoting a good brand name, image and reputation among the business fraternity. The Awards main aim is to demonstrate the association’s commitment in setting standards of excellence within the Mombasa business community.

Kenya Airways to send staff on compulsory leave despite Court order to reinstate workers

National carrier, Kenya Airways is sending more than 150 previously dismissed workers reinstated by the High Court on compulsory leave. The airline said on Tuesday that it had complied with the court order but has asked the employees to go on leave.

Sports highlights

Harambee Stars to receive Ksh50 million if team qualifies for 2019 AFCON tournament

Deputy President William Ruto has promised that the government will reward the national football team Harambee Stars with Ksh50 million if they qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Ruto made this promise on Tuesday morning as he hosted the team for breakfast at his Karen residence following their CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup triumph.

Man City edge into semi finals on penalties

Manchester City edged into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after beating Leicester 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of action. Bernardo Silva put the visitors ahead at the King Power Stadium and they looked to be heading through in normal time, but Leicester were awarded a 96th-minute penalty after Kyle Walker fouled Demarai Gray in the box, which Jamie Vardy converted. With neither side able to find a winner in the 30 minutes of extra time the game went to penalties and, after the first three players from each team had scored, Vardy sent his spot kick wide and Riyad Mahrez had his saved by Claudio Bravo to send Leicester out of the competition.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud set to miss Liverpool game due to hamstring injury

Olivier Giroud is set to miss Arsenal’s upcoming game with Liverpool after suffering a suspected hamstring injury in his side’s 1-0 win over West Ham on Tuesday. The French striker was forced from the field after pulling up with the injury with just 13 minutes remaining in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Emirates. Giroud was replaced by teenager Reiss Nelson and now faces a potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines.