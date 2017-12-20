Evening news headlines

News highlights

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria to pay Marthe Karua Ksh6.5 million for defamation

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been ordered to pay Martha Karua Ksh6.5 million for defamation. The High Court made the ruling in a matter where Kuria claimed the NARC leader procured witnesses to fix Deputy President William Ruto during ICC cased. Karuahad initially demanded Kshh20 million from the MP in damages for defamation. She told the court in September that despite demanding an unconditional apology from Kuria, he went ahead and repeated the same claims at Parliament Buildings.

Number of candidates with minimum University entry level grade falls by 18,000

The number of KCSE candidates who attained the minimum grade needed to gain entry into a University has fallen by more 18,000. Only 70,073 candidates have attained university entry mean grade of C+, with 142 candidates getting As. Last year, 88,929 attained university entry grades, while 141 got As. Speaking when he released KCSE results on Wednesday, Education CS Fred Matiang’i said there has been a decline in candidates who got A-. Only 2,714 candidates got A-, compared to 4,645 A- in 2016.

Education Ministry withholds KCSE exam results for 10 schools pending investigation

The Ministry of Education has withheld 2017 KCSE examination results for 10 schools following suspected malpractice in the institutions. Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i said his Ministry is waiting on further analysis. after examiners noted clear evidence of collusion. Speaking in Nairobi earlier today, the CS said an team has been setup to scrutinise results that be released on January 18. “I know people will ask us to prove this allegations and that is why we have asked for more expertise,” he said.

Business highlights

African Development Bank approves US $ 20m support to Evolution Fund II ­

As part of its wider mandate under the New Deal on Energy for Africa, the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank on December 15, 2017, approved an investment of US $20 million in the Evolution II Fund −a Pan-African clean and sustainable energy private equity fund. The Bank’s investment in Evolution II Fund reflects the High 5 development priorities of the Bank and in particular, the agenda to Light up and Power Africa. The proposed participation in the Fund is a demonstration of the Bank’s commitment to promote renewable energy and efficiency in Africa.

New Mozambican rail, port project to open new markets for farm produce, boost regional integration

The African Development Bank is taking the lead in facilitating the takeoff of one of Africa’s largest infrastructure project − the US $ 5 billion Nacala corridor rail and port project. The Bank will support the project with US $ 300 million from its Private Sector Window. After years of financial structuring, a signing ceremony presided over by the Mozambican Minister of Economy and Finance, Adriano Maleiane, the Minister of Transport and Communications, Carlos Mesquita, and the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Laeticia Klemens in Maputo marked the formal signing of the project deal.

Naivas continues expansion with opening of 3rd 24 hour branch

Retail chain, Naivas Supermarkets opened its third 24-hour store in Nairobi’s central business district on Monday, two days ahead of plan in a rush to cash in on the Christmas shopping season. The new outlet at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Moi Avenue becomes Naivas’ 43rd branch. The other branches that are currently operating on a 24-hour basis are at the Mall in Westlands and Greenhouse branch on Ngong Road.

Sports highlights

Midfielder Tomas Rosicky retires at 37 after career at Arsenal, Borussia and Sparta

Former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky has retired from football at the age of 37. The former Czech Republic international returned to Sparta Prague, where he started his career, in 2016 following 10 years in the Premier League with Arsenal. Rosicky was plagued by injury for much of that decade and put his decision to hang up his boots down to being unable to keep up with the physical demands of football.

Birmingham set to host 2022 Commonwealth Games

Birmingham is set to be officially announced as the host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Thursday. It was the only interested city to submit a bid before the original 30 September deadline but was deemed “not fully compliant” by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). The CGF then gave rivals until 30 November to apply.

AFC Wimbledon charged by EFL after failing to use MK Dons’ full name

AFC Wimbledon have been charged with a breach of English Football League regulations following their home match against MK Dons on 22 September. Wimbledon referred to the away side as Milton Keynes or MK, and did not mention them on their programme cover. The EFL had said it “sought assurances” from Wimbledon before the League One game to ensure it would be “treated in a consistent and appropriate manner”.