Business highlights – December 20, 2017

Tana River Basin set to see increased rainfall after years of drought

Kenya’s Tana River Basin, a major source of hydroelectric power, food and fresh water, may see its annual rainfall increase as much as 43% by the end of the century because of climate change, scientists said on Tuesday. The river basin, stretching from the centre to the east of the country, is home to 8 million people. It supplies 70% of Kenya’s hydro-power, and 80% of Nairobi’s drinking water, according to UN Environment. Scientists say the Tana River Basin, which has experienced drought over the past few years, is likely to get wetter this century, although they do not know for certain by how much.

PrideInn ranked best tourism and hospitality service provider

The PrideInn group of hotels has been voted the best tourism and hospitality service provider at the annual Mombasa Business Awards. The hotel chain scooped the award during a gala event that took place at Wild Waters in the port city last Friday. The Mombasa Business Awards honour leadership, service, knowledge and the effort of promoting a good brand name, image and reputation among the business fraternity. The Awards main aim is to demonstrate the association’s commitment in setting standards of excellence within the Mombasa business community.

Kenya Airways to send staff on compulsory leave despite Court order to reinstate workers

National carrier, Kenya Airways is sending more than 150 previously dismissed workers reinstated by the High Court on compulsory leave. The airline said on Tuesday that it had complied with the court order but has asked the employees to go on leave.