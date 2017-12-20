Afternoon sports highlights – December 20, 2017

Boston Marathon champion, Edna Kiplagat bags Ksh51 million in World Marathon Majors

Boston Marathon champion, Edna Kiplagat has completed a hat-trick of titles in the World Marathon Majors (WMM) jackpot after being declared the 2016/17 winner for the women’s category, pocketing Ksh51.5 million ($500,000). Kiplagat, who also won the prestigious gong in 2010/11 and 2013/14 seasons, joins compatriot Eliud Kipchoge who won the men’s title for a second year running.

Watford Captain given four-match ban after losing red card appeal

Watford captain Troy Deeney has been banned for four games after losing an appeal against the red card he received during Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield. The 29-year-old striker was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Collin Quaner in the 33rd minute. Deeney will miss games against Brighton, Leicester City, Swansea and Manchester City.

West Ham Forward Manuel Lanzini given two-game ban for diving

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini has been given a two-match ban for diving in Saturday’s Premier League win at Stoke. The Argentine playmaker, 24, fell to the ground as he was challenged by defender Erik Pieters and the Hammers were awarded a penalty, which put them 1-0 up in a 3-0 victory. Lanzini’s denial of the charge was rejected by the Football Association.