Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

KCSE results to be released today

The 2017 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results are set to be released by the end of the day by the Ministry of Education. Some 615,773 students sat the examinations this year under tough regulations that reduced cheating. According to the timetable by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), the KCSE examinations took one month.

Ministry of Lands given 30 day extension to regularize title deeds

The High Court has given the Ministry of Lands 30 more days to comply with an order on the regularization of over 3 million title deeds granted since 2013. In last year’s ruling, the court found that the government erred by excluding the National Land Commission from the process of issuing land leases and title deeds. Justice Joseph Onguto had given the State 12 months to comply with the directive. The extension came after the deadline for the Ministry lapsed on Monday.

3 million Secondary School students to be enrolled into NHIF programme in January

As part of the Jubilee government’s Big Four growth agenda, President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed CS Matiangi to work with the Ministry of Health to enroll all 3 million secondary school students into the NHIF programme with effect from January 2018. President Kenyatta was speaking today after he was briefed on this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his team.

Business highlights

State to impound foreign vehicles lacking proper permits

The Kenya Revenue Authority has said that foreign vehicles owned by operators in the country without a temporary importation of Private Motor Vehicle and Foreign Vehicle permit will be impounded effective January 1. The taxman, in partnership with the National Transport and Safety Authority has also asked operators of such vehicles to acquire a temporary importation of road vehicles form.

Tuskys Uganda staff to train in Kenya under exchange programme

Regional retailer Tusker Mattresses has announced plans to unveil a training exchange programme for Ugandan nationals seeking to advance their careers in retail management. Commencing January next year, the retailer’s Tuskys Uganda subsidiary will nominate and send a cohort of entry level and mid-level management trainees to undertake an all-expense paid practical training module at the Joram Kamau Leadership School. According to Tusker Mattresses Group CEO, Mr. Dan Githua, the training exchange programme is part of the firm’s commitment to foster regional formal retail management talent.

Environment Authority to begin night raids on rogue plastic bag manufacturers

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has announced that it will begin night raids to crack down on the manufacturers who are still in business. The Authority says some operators have still not suspended the manufacture o the bags four months after the ban came into force. The announcement comes barely two days after NEMA impounded an estimated two tonnes of bags being packaged for the market at night.

Sports highlights

Boston Marathon champion, Edna Kiplagat bags Ksh51 million in World Marathon Majors

Boston Marathon champion, Edna Kiplagat has completed a hat-trick of titles in the World Marathon Majors (WMM) jackpot after being declared the 2016/17 winner for the women’s category, pocketing Ksh51.5 million ($500,000). Kiplagat, who also won the prestigious gong in 2010/11 and 2013/14 seasons, joins compatriot Eliud Kipchoge who won the men’s title for a second year running.

Watford Captain given four-match ban after losing red card appeal

Watford captain Troy Deeney has been banned for four games after losing an appeal against the red card he received during Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield. The 29-year-old striker was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Collin Quaner in the 33rd minute. Deeney will miss games against Brighton, Leicester City, Swansea and Manchester City.

West Ham Forward Manuel Lanzini given two-game ban for diving

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini has been given a two-match ban for diving in Saturday’s Premier League win at Stoke. The Argentine playmaker, 24, fell to the ground as he was challenged by defender Erik Pieters and the Hammers were awarded a penalty, which put them 1-0 up in a 3-0 victory. Lanzini’s denial of the charge was rejected by the Football Association.