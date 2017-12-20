Afternoon business highlights – December 20, 2017

State to impound foreign vehicles lacking proper permits

The Kenya Revenue Authority has said that foreign vehicles owned by operators in the country without a temporary importation of Private Motor Vehicle and Foreign Vehicle permit will be impounded effective January 1. The taxman, in partnership with the National Transport and Safety Authority has also asked operators of such vehicles to acquire a temporary importation of road vehicles form.

Tuskys Uganda staff to train in Kenya under exchange programme

Regional retailer Tusker Mattresses has announced plans to unveil a training exchange programme for Ugandan nationals seeking to advance their careers in retail management. Commencing January next year, the retailer’s Tuskys Uganda subsidiary will nominate and send a cohort of entry level and mid-level management trainees to undertake an all-expense paid practical training module at the Joram Kamau Leadership School. According to Tusker Mattresses Group CEO, Mr. Dan Githua, the training exchange programme is part of the firm’s commitment to foster regional formal retail management talent.

Environment Authority to begin night raids on rogue plastic bag manufacturers

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has announced that it will begin night raids to crack down on the manufacturers who are still in business. The Authority says some operators have still not suspended the manufacture o the bags four months after the ban came into force. The announcement comes barely two days after NEMA impounded an estimated two tonnes of bags being packaged for the market at night.