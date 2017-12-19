Sports highlights – December 19, 2017

Gor Forward Meddie Kagere named SJAK Footballer of the Year

Gor Mahia forward Meddie Kagere was the big winner of the night picking the ultimate prize after being crowned the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) 2017 Footballer of the Year in a glittering ceremony held at the National Museum of Kenya in Nairobi on Monday night. Local football royalty gathered at the black-tie gala to bow to their new king who takes over from last year’s winner Kenneth Muguna having played a pivotal role in steering K’Ogalo to their record 16th title. Kagere had a brilliant season with K’Ogalo in his second return, directly contributing to 18 goals, scoring 14 and assisting four.

I can manage any club in the world, claims West Ham boss David Moyes

David Moyes believes he is capable of managing “any club in the world” and wants to prove it at West Ham. The former Manchester United and Everton boss appears to have instigated a revival at his new club who have now gone three games unbeaten following the 3-0 win at Stoke on Saturday. Victory against Chelsea and a draw with Arsenal have also helped Moyes’ side climb out of the relegation zone to 15th.

Everton beat Swansea 3-1

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a superb strike against his former side as Everton beat Swansea 3-1 on Monday, with the result leaving the visitors bottom of the Premier League table. The Swans opened the scoring at Goodison Park when Leroy Fer (34) tapped home at the back post but Everton levelled things up in the 46th minute with Dominic Calvert-Lewin lashing home the rebound from a saved Wayne Rooney penalty.