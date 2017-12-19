Newspaper summaries – December 19, 2017

Daily Nation

Githu Muigai warns Raila against swearing-in plan

Attorney-General Githu Muigai has warned Nasa leader Raila Odinga that he faces the death penalty should he be sworn in as “people’s president”, and at the same time chided top lawyers in the opposition for misleading the former Prime Minister to take an “illegal” oath. Also on the firing line could be Mr Odinga’s running mate during the last General Election, Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, who was expected to arrive in the country last evening from Germany, where he has been attending to his ailing wife for two months.

Big ‘shame’ of police locking up children as young as four

Five children aged between four and 10 years spent more than 18 hours in a police cell after they were arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly stealing scrap metal. Besides the cruelty of the act, this is being seen as an illegality and a gross violation of the children’s rights. Besides the cold cell floor and wall and the night breeze, the young ones, who are aged four, five, eight and 10, slept on an empty stomach — all for taking away a sack of old tin cans and metal bars from a construction site.

Crisis: Tharaka-Nithi public hospitals run out of medicine

Patients in public health facilities in Tharaka-Nithi County have been forced to buy drugs in private pharmacies following an acute shortage of medicine. Speaking to the Nation at the Chuka County Referral Hospital on Monday, Ms Mary Kageni, said she was contemplating transferring her sick brother to the nearby to PCEA Chogoria Hospital – a mission hospital – for better services.

Lawyer accuses traffic officers of using speed guns to extort money from motorists

A lawyer has accused traffic officers of using speed guns to extort money from motorists. Joe Gathungu submitted that only those who refuse to bribe the officers are prosecuted, over claims of speeding and other traffic offences. He told Kerugoya Resident Magistrate Yusuf Baraza that motorists were at times detained at roadblocks, for hours, to intimidate them into paying bribes. Gathungu was cross-examining Sergeant James Nasio during a speeding case against Embu Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary John Gitari.

Witness interference major challenge to EACC

Witness interference by perpetrators of corruption is a major challenge to the anti-graft agency, an official has said. Dabar Abdi Maalim, a commissioner with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), said this has made it difficult for the officers to conclude cases. The commissioner, who spoke at a workshop that brought together faith-based organisations, said the anti-graft body has been able to investigate 75 per cent of the corruption cases reported this year.

Musalia Mudavadi party unhappy with ODM

A row is brewing between two parties affiliated to NASA over House committee positions. Monday, members of Amani National Congress (ANC), a key partner in the National Super Alliance (NASA), claimed the party was short-changed after Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi of ODM was elected chairman of the powerful National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC). ANC had fronted Nambale MP Sakwa Bunyasi, a confidante of Party leader Musalia Mudavadi, for the position citing an agreement that involved Amani ceding ground in some house leadership positions.

Donors stop police funds over brutality

A United Nations agency has discontinued support to the Kenya Police over brutality during the 2017 election. The decision to withhold the Sh800 million toward operations, equipment and modern skills training was communicated to police top brass last Wednesday during a retreat in Naivasha. The funds are channeled to the police reform basket through the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and other aid agencies of US, UK, Norway, Netherlands, Britain and Germany.

Discord in NASA as ODM elbows out ANC for PAC

The row in NASA over the sharing of key parliamentary positions escalated yesterday after opposition chief Raila Odinga’s ODM edged out ANC in yet another critical committee. Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi (ODM) beat ANC’s Sakwa Bunyasi by 15 votes to three to become the chairman of the powerful Parliamentary Accounts Committee. ANC, led by Musalia Mudavadi, now joins Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper in saying it has been shortchanged in the appointment of House leadership.

You’re wrong on treason, AG tells Orengo

Attorney General Githu Muigai yesterday lashed out at Siaya Senator James Orengo for his “misinformed remarks” on treason. Githu said the current crop of “lawyer politicians” are hell-bent on misleading the public. He made the remarks during the launch of the National Action Plan on Legal Aid at a Nairobi Hotel. The AG urged young lawyers present at the launch to step up and help improve public discourse, which has deteriorated on issues of human rights, law, sovereignty and integrity.

Uchumi restocks 19 out of 20 branches in revival plan

Retail chain Uchumi has so far restocked 19 out of its 20 branches across the country, hoping to ride on the festive season to make a comeback in the market. Mohamed Mohamed, Uchumi Supermarkets’ acting chief executive, said the retailer had chosen to begin with the restocking of hyper stores and those in strategic upcountry locations to tap shoppers leaving Nairobi for the holidays. The list of Uchumi hyper branches that were fully restocked by last Friday in Nairobi include the Capital Centre store on Mombasa Road, Ngong Hyper and Sarit Centre.

Reprieve for ex-soldier as court throws out bid to appeal award

The Attorney General has lost his bid to file an appeal against a judgement in which a former military officer was awarded Sh9.9 million by the Labour court after his application to extend his term at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) was approved then withdrawn without explanation. Justice Agnes Murgor rejected the State’s application seeking to be allowed to file an appeal two years after the judgement was issued. The government wanted the Notice of Appeal dated March 24, 2017 against Richard Nchapi Leiyagu be deemed as filed and served within the required period of 14 days.

KQ faults order on rehiring of 130 engineers

Kenya Airways management has faulted a ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations Court, which Monday reinstated its sacked engineers and technicians. The firm argued that Justice Hellen Wasilwa arrived at her decision without the requisite input by a safety expert. The judge, when making her ruling, stated it is unsafe for the public to fly in unserviced aircraft, hence the order that the over 130 sacked employees be reinstated as the case is heard and determined.