News headlines

News highlights

High Court stops NGO Coordination Board from deregistering AfriCOG over alleged illegal operations

The High Court has quashed a decision by NGO Coordination Board Executive Director Fazul Mahamed to deregister the Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG) for operating illegally. In his ruling, Justice Georg Odunga prohibited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from investigating and prosecuting seven directors of the lobby group over illegal operations. Those who had been indicted include human rights activists John Githongo, Maina Kiai, Funmi Olonisakin, Stella Chege and three others. In addition, the court has barred the Central Bank of Kenya from freezing the NGO’s accounts.

Government launches action plan to assist poor Kenyans

The government has launched an action plan on legal aid that will be critical to ensuring access to justice for all Kenyans. Speaking during the launch on Monday, Attorney General Githu Muigai stated that the National Action Plan on Legal Aid 2017-2022 will provide guidelines for the provision of accessible legal aid in Kenya. The AG said this will streamline accessibility of legal aid to all Kenyans, especially the poor and vulnerable. The AG stated that the action plan is in line with international best practice in the promotion and protection of human rights.

Nyando MP vows to step down if Raila is not sworn in as President

Nyando MP Jared Okelo has said he cannot continue being Nyando MP with Uhuru Kenyatta as the President. Okelo has threatened to resign in two weeks if NASA coalition leader Raila Odinga is not sworn-in as the country’s President. The MP was speaking in Nyakach during the burial of veteran radio journalist, Agao Patrobas.

Business highlights

Sugar millers count losses as imports hit local market

Traders have been affected by the influx of sugar in the country, both from imports and local production, forcing them to halt shipping in the commodity from regional countries.Sugar stocks mainly in western Kenya factories have begun piling up again as imports take toll on local sales. A report by the Sugar Directorate shows stocks held have gone beyond 11,000 tonnes between December 12 and 14 with very little movement in terms sales.

Muranga County loses 710 acres of coffee to construction sector

Murang’a County has lost 710 acres of coffee to the construction industry as well as other agri-business ventures. An earlier report by area coffee advisory officer Paul Mutua shows by the end of 2015 the county had shed off 350 acres and by 2030, the farming will be at its lowest. In his briefing letter to the Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) on emerging challenges in the sector, Mr Mutua says Makuyu, Kandara, Gatanga and Kangema sub counties are leading in abandoning coffee farming.

Lands Ministry announces new changes to property laws

The Ministry of Lands has announced changes in the country’s registration procedures. Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi has announced the scrapping of land registration districts, which will now be replaced under 61 land registration units spread out across the country. The new order, which effectively revokes the 1981 Registered Land Districts Order, lays out the procedure for the conversion of parcels of land from the current system of registration to the newly established land registration units.

Sports highlights

Gor Forward Meddie Kagere named SJAK Footballer of the Year

Gor Mahia forward Meddie Kagere was the big winner of the night picking the ultimate prize after being crowned the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) 2017 Footballer of the Year in a glittering ceremony held at the National Museum of Kenya in Nairobi on Monday night. Local football royalty gathered at the black-tie gala to bow to their new king who takes over from last year’s winner Kenneth Muguna having played a pivotal role in steering K’Ogalo to their record 16th title. Kagere had a brilliant season with K’Ogalo in his second return, directly contributing to 18 goals, scoring 14 and assisting four.

West Ham boss David Moyes backs himself at ‘any club in the world’

David Moyes believes he is capable of managing “any club in the world” and wants to prove it at West Ham. The former Manchester United and Everton boss appears to have instigated a revival at his new club who have now gone three games unbeaten following the 3-0 win at Stoke on Saturday. Victory against Chelsea and a draw with Arsenal have also helped Moyes’ side climb out of the relegation zone to 15th.

Everton beat Swansea 3-1

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a superb strike against his former side as Everton beat Swansea 3-1 on Monday, with the result leaving the visitors bottom of the Premier League table. The Swans opened the scoring at Goodison Park when Leroy Fer (34) tapped home at the back post but Everton levelled things up in the 46th minute with Dominic Calvert-Lewin lashing home the rebound from a saved Wayne Rooney penalty.