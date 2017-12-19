Evening news headlines- December 19, 2017

News highlights

Ugandan President Museveni arrives in Kenya for state visit

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is in Kenya for a two-day State visit. While in the country, Museveni is expected to hold bilateral talks with his host, President Uhuru Kenyatta. He is the first foreign leader to visit Kenya after President Kenyatta was sworn-in for the second and final term in office last month. Uganda is Kenya’s largest trade partner in the region and it is expected that business issues will feature prominently during the visit.

Driving schools face fresh listing to tame road carnage

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says the government will deregister all driving schools in a bid to curb road carnage which has spiralled in recent weeks. Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Matiangi said they will be registered afresh so that only qualified institutions are left. “We have to be firm on driving schools. My proposal is to deregister all of them and reregister afresh so that we know who is qualified to run a driving school,” he said.

2 workers killed as SGR bridge caves in at Maai Mahiu

Two workers have died and five others injured after the bridge they were constructing as part of the Standard Gauge Railway caved in at Maai Mahiu, Nakuru County. The two, contracted by China Road and Bridge Construction company, were pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital on Monday evening. The victims, survivors said, were working on the bridge when a culvert caved in and buried them alive.

Business highlights

Hoteliers at the coast report increased bookings

Hoteliers attribute the boom of domestic tourists to affordable and convenient transport following the operationalization of the Madaraka express train service. With the operationalization of the standard gauge railway, transport has become affordable to a larger population of domestic holidaymakers who have increased trips to the coastal region. Owing to this, hotels at the coast are experiencing a boom. Most hotels have introduced family themed activities to attract travelling families.

Economists cautiously optimistic of a better 2018

Economists are cautiously optimistic of a better 2018 even as risks to recovery remain a possibility. According to FocusEconomics, Kenya’s economic growth is likely to bounce back to 5.3 per cent in 2018 from the estimated 5 per cent this year on the back of a recovery in the agricultural sector and increased investment. The economists, however, note that lingering political tensions and the Government’s interest rate cap policy pose significant downside risks.

Govt sets aside Ksh. 1B to purchase maize

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett says the government has set aside Sh.1 Billion to purchase maize produce from farmers countrywide. Bett said already the government has bought over one million bags of maize but advised farmers to embrace diversity in their agricultural activities. At the same time, said the CS the government will allocate all idle fertile land to large scale farmers in an effort to improve food productivity in the country.

Sports highlights

Harambee Stars promised Sh50mn for AFCON qualification

DP William Ruto has promised that the government will reward the national football team Harambee Stars with Sh50mn if they qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Ruto made this promise on Tuesday morning as he hosted the team for breakfast at his Karen residence following their CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup triumph. Meanwhile, the team continued to receive windfalls from their CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup triumph and each member of the technical bench might now walk home with Sh700,000 after the President directed a further Sh10mn to be awarded to the team from the Sports Ministry.

Amonde hints at retirement, tips Ayodi to shine as skipper

The Kenya rugby sevens skipper Andrew Amonde hopes to be back in action in January after being out for two months. Amonde has been sidelined with a groin injury but is working hard on his rehabilitation as he eyes a strong comeback. In an interview with Citizen Digital, the Kenya Commercial Bank RFC’s flanker said that he is back in light training as he aims to build on his fitness. At the same time, Amonde has acknowledged the role played by stand-in- skipper Oscar Ayodi in the first two rounds of the series. According to Amonde, it’s better for Ayodi to come in as long-term captain because he (Amonde) won’t be there forever, hence the need for slow but planned transition.

Giroud ready to quit Arsenal in January

Olivier Giroud’s agent has admitted the France striker is open to offers in the January transfer window – but will not force his way out of Arsenal. The centre-forward started his first Premier League game of the season against West Ham last week but wants more game time to ensure he makes the World Cup squad. Arsene Wenger has insisted Giroud will not be allowed to leave in the next window. But his agent Michael Manuello, who has ruled out a return to Ligue 1, said the former Montpellier star will consider his future next month.