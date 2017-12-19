Business highlights – December 19, 2017

Sugar millers count losses as imports hit local market

Traders have been affected by the influx of sugar in the country, both from imports and local production, forcing them to halt shipping in the commodity from regional countries.Sugar stocks mainly in western Kenya factories have begun piling up again as imports take toll on local sales. A report by the Sugar Directorate shows stocks held have gone beyond 11,000 tonnes between December 12 and 14 with very little movement in terms sales.

Muranga County loses 710 acres of coffee to construction sector

Murang’a County has lost 710 acres of coffee to the construction industry as well as other agri-business ventures. An earlier report by area coffee advisory officer Paul Mutua shows by the end of 2015 the county had shed off 350 acres and by 2030, the farming will be at its lowest. In his briefing letter to the Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) on emerging challenges in the sector, Mr Mutua says Makuyu, Kandara, Gatanga and Kangema sub counties are leading in abandoning coffee farming.

Lands Ministry announces new changes to property laws

The Ministry of Lands has announced changes in the country’s registration procedures. Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi has announced the scrapping of land registration districts, which will now be replaced under 61 land registration units spread out across the country. The new order, which effectively revokes the 1981 Registered Land Districts Order, lays out the procedure for the conversion of parcels of land from the current system of registration to the newly established land registration units.