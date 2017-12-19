Business highlights – December 19, 2017

Sugar millers count losses as imports hit local market
Traders have been affected by the influx of sugar in the country, both from imports and local production, forcing them to halt shipping in the commodity from regional countries.Sugar stocks mainly in western Kenya factories have begun piling up again as imports take toll on local sales. A report by the Sugar Directorate shows stocks held have gone beyond 11,000 tonnes between December 12 and 14 with very little movement in terms sales.
Muranga County loses 710 acres of coffee to construction sector
Murang’a County has lost 710 acres of coffee to the construction industry as well as other agri-business ventures. An earlier report by area coffee advisory officer Paul Mutua shows by the end of 2015 the county had shed off 350 acres and by 2030, the farming will be at its lowest. In his briefing letter to the Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) on emerging challenges in the sector, Mr Mutua says Makuyu, Kandara, Gatanga and Kangema sub counties are leading in abandoning coffee farming.
Lands Ministry announces new changes to property laws
The Ministry of Lands has announced changes in the country’s registration procedures. Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi has announced the scrapping of land registration districts, which will now be replaced under 61 land registration units spread out across the country. The new order, which effectively revokes the 1981 Registered Land Districts Order, lays out the procedure for the conversion of parcels of land from the current system of registration to the newly established land registration units.
You might also like
Nkaissery to be buried on July 15
Joseph Nkaissery, the late Interior Cabinet Secretary will be buried this Saturday. A statement issued by CS Cleopa Mailu who is the Chairperson of the Joint Organising Committee, said
Business highlights – Kenyans to pay for government services, NSSF, NHIF contributions using new Huduma Card
Banks will unveil new mobile money transfer platform to rival M-Pesa, Airtel and Orange Money The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has given six banks the green light to launch a
Latest news headlines- February 22 2017 Jubilee disowns parties as NASA is officially formed
Jubilee disowns parties as NASA is officially formed Jubilee has today disowned friendly parties which have declared their support for President Uhuru’s Kenyatta’s re-election saying it does not have any
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!