ANC being sidelined by ‘big brother’ ODM, Butere MP says

Jostling for key parliamentary seats in the National Assembly is hurriedly threatening to tear apart the National Super Alliance (NASA) after the Musalia Mudavadi led party alleged of being sidelined by ODM.

On Tuesday, Amani National Congress (ANC) lamented that distribution of house leadership has not been fair, the latest being the election of Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi to chair the powerful Public Accounts Committee.

Butere MP Nicholas Tindi Mwale, the party chief Whip, says although there was no written agreement between the nasa affiliate parties, the seat of PAC chairman belonged to ANC following.

“Yes, it is true that we were shortchanged on PAC elections, as our big brother ODM did not honour the gentleman agreement that put Nambale MP Sakwa Bunyasi as the coalition sole candidate for the seat,” the Butere lawmaker said.

“When, we inquired from ODM, why they renegaded on our earlier agreement they told us they was no written agreement that put Bunyasi as chairman,” he added.

Further, the first lawmaker claimed that ‘cartels’ in the committee blocked their man (Bunyasi) from being elected chairman.

Bunyasi (ANC), a former World Bank employee and serving his second term as MP, garnered 3 votes out of the 18 cast by MPs against Wandayi’s 15 votes, who was declared winner.

Wandayi will be deputized by Wiper’s Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu was elected as the committee’s vice chairperson after garnering 11 votes.

Ms Mbalu trounced his closest challengers Busia woman representative Florence Mutua and Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu — who received five and two votes respectively.

But today’s election of three candidates have lined up to chair an equally powerful Public Investment Committee (PIC).

They include MPs Tindi Mwale (ANC, Butere), Abudswaad Shariff (ODM, Mvita) and Rashid Amin Kassim (Wiper, Wajir East).

However, ANC insists that the position should go to them since they missed out to chair the Public Accounts Commmittee (PAC).

ANC’s nominee Tindi Mwale has expressed confidence that he will carry the day when the elections are called since he had lobbied enough.

Two candidates who were eyeing the Chairman seat have stepped down in favour of Tindi Mwale, they include Embakasi’s Babu Owino and Mwingi Central’s Arch. Gideon Mluyungi.

In the new line up, Mr Owino will now vie for the vice chairperson position while Mluyungi will remain a member.

The Embakasi East lawmaker is the sole candidate for the vice chair position.

“It is a tactical retreat for our coalition, to infuse new and vibrant leadership in the parliamentary committees, it is our hope that Tindi Mwale will elected chair and myself vice Chair,” Mr Owino said in an interview at parliament buildings.

Meanwhile, the race for the Chairmanship of the Implementation Committee has heated up with also three candidates expressing it’s their interest.

They include Mointalel Ole Kenta (Narok North), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South) and Dagoretti North lawmaker Simba Arati.