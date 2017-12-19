Afternoon sports highlights- December 19, 2017

Kevin De Bruyne close to agreeing new Manchester City deal
Manchester City are on the verge of agreeing a new long-term contract with Kevin De Bruyne. It is thought the new deal could keep the 26-year-old at the club until the summer of 2024. De Bruyne has been in sparkling form this season, scoring his seventh goal of the campaign in City’s 4-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday, which kept the Premier League leaders 11 points ahead of the chasing pack.
PSG hopeful of Thiago Silva return
Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is optimistic that Thiago Silva, the club captain will make a comeback after a fortnight of nursing injuries sustained during a Champions League match with Bayern Munich. “I believe and hope, like Thiago Silva and the doctor, that he will be okay to play,” Emery said on Monday, ahead of Wednesday’s final match against Caen before falling into winter.
West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini to learn fate on diving charge today
West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini will find out this afternoon whether he can face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after he was charged for diving. An independent commission is expected to review his case after he was charged by the Football Association on Monday for alleged simulation during the club’s 3-0 win against Stoke on Saturday.
