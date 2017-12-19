Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Daystar University Vice Chancellor sent on leave

After months of unrest among students at Daystar University, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Timothy Wachira,has been sent on a sabbatical leave to give room for investigation into accusations against him by the student leadership who led demonstrations on the streets and on social media as well as class boycott, demanding for his resignation. Prof. James Kombo, the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs takes over in an acting capacity.

Kalonzo misses flight back home

NASA supporters will have to wait longer for the arrival of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka after he failed to secure a flight back home where he intended to attend the burial of Francis Nyenze who was a former top Wiper Party Leadership member. Kalonzo has been in Germany tending to his ailing wife and was expected to jet into the country last evening. NASA’s Raila Odinga and other co-princilals are however expected to attend the burial of Nyenze who died on December 7 aged 60 after battling colon cancer.

NTSA warns motorists to remove stalled vehicles from roads within an hour

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says any vehicle that stalls must be removed from the road within an hour. In a statement, Director General Francis Meja stressed that once a vehicle stalls, cautionary measures should be taken to alert other road users. He explained that should a stalled vehicle not be removed within the cautionary hour, it will be towed to the nearest police station at the owner’s risk.

Business highlights

Government likely to cut down on spending on large infrastructure projects

Kenya’s Government is likely to cut down on spending on large infrastructure projects due to its riring debt and huge public expenditure, a new report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank indicates. The World Bank is particularly concerned that some of the projects might have been poorly appraised, selected and implemented. The warnings come at a time when President Uhuru Kenyatta plans to increase investments in public housing and agriculture during his second term in office.

KRA moves to crack down on importers who do not make domestic tax declarations

KRA is planning to crack down on importers who do not make domestic tax declarations, saying they will automatically be locked out from making importations in the new Integrated Customs Management System. This follows the direct linkage of the new system with iTax to counter non-compliant traders. The same provision will apply for persons involved in exportation. KRA Commissioner General John Njiraini noted that the new system enables data sharing with iTax to enable a follow up on tax declarations.

SGR may spark price war with truck operators due to lower cargo transportation fees

The Standard Gauge Railway is likely to put truck operators under pressure and open up a price war due to its lower cargo transportation fees. Cargo transporters will pay a maximum Ksh49,500 to transport a 20-feet container from Mombasa to Nairobi on the standard gauge railway. Kenya Railways has also announced that once the cargo service is in operation, the cost of transporting a fully loaded container for short distances has been set at Ksh19,800 for a minimum distance of 200 kilometres.

Sports highlights

PSG hopeful of Silva’s return

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is optimistic that Thiago Silva, the club captain will make a comeback after a fortnight of nursing injuries sustained during a Champions League match with Bayern Munich. “I believe and hope, like Thiago Silva and the doctor, that he will be okay to play,” Emery said on Monday, ahead of Wednesday’s final match against Caen before falling into winter.

Kevin De Bruyne close to agreeing new Manchester City deal

Manchester City are on the verge of agreeing a new long-term contract with Kevin De Bruyne. It is thought the new deal could keep the 26-year-old at the club until the summer of 2024. De Bruyne has been in sparkling form this season, scoring his seventh goal of the campaign in City’s 4-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday, which kept the Premier League leaders 11 points ahead of the chasing pack.

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini to learn fate on diving charge today

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini will find out this afternoon whether he can face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after he was charged for diving. An independent commission is expected to review his case after he was charged by the Football Association on Monday for alleged simulation during the club’s 3-0 win against Stoke on Saturday.