Afternoon business headlines- December 19, 2017

Government likely to cut down on spending on large infrastructure projects
Kenya’s Government is likely to cut down on spending on large infrastructure projects due to its riring debt and huge public expenditure, a new report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank indicates. The World Bank is particularly concerned that some of the projects might have been poorly appraised, selected and implemented. The warnings come at a time when President Uhuru Kenyatta plans to increase investments in public housing and agriculture during his second term in office.
KRA moves to crack down on importers who do not make domestic tax declarations
KRA is planning to crack down on importers who do not make domestic tax declarations, saying they will automatically be locked out from making importations in the new Integrated Customs Management System. This follows the direct linkage of the new system with iTax to counter non-compliant traders. The same provision will apply for persons involved in exportation. KRA Commissioner General John Njiraini noted that the new system enables data sharing with iTax to enable a follow up on tax declarations.
SGR may spark price war with truck operators due to lower cargo transportation fees
The Standard Gauge Railway is likely to put truck operators under pressure and open up a price war due to its lower cargo transportation fees. Cargo transporters will pay a maximum Ksh49,500 to transport a 20-feet container from Mombasa to Nairobi on the standard gauge railway. Kenya Railways has also announced that once the cargo service is in operation, the cost of transporting a fully loaded container for short distances has been set at Ksh19,800 for a minimum distance of 200 kilometres.
