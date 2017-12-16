Evening news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru inspects SGR tunnel, expresses satisfaction with progress

President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday inspected the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) tunnel at Em-Bulbul and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project. The Em-Bulbul SGR tunnel in Kajiado County covers 4.5 km and is the first of the three sections of the 7.14 km SGR tunnel – the second longest railway tunnel in Africa. The other two sections of the tunnel cover 1 km and 1.64 km stretches respectively. The railway tunnel is part of phase 2A of the SGR project that takes the modern railway line from Nairobi to Naivasha and onwards to Narok.

Court suspends notice directing trade union officials to resign

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has issued temporary orders suspending the implementation of a Kenya Gazette notice in which Labour Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie directed trade union officials holding political positions to resign. Justice Nelson Abuodha issued the temporary reprieve order in a case in which Nominated ODM MP Wilson Sossion, elected MPs Tom Odege of Nyatike and Omboko Milemba of Emuhaya sued the Labour CS. Justice Abuodha consequently barred Kandie from effecting her decision pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Boinnet summoned to explain why he didn’t arrest defence PS Torome

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet has been summoned to court to explain why he has failed to arrest Defence Principal Secretary Saitoti Torome as ordered by court. The court gave Boinnet up to December 18, 2017 to honour the summons and make an appearance before the court. Torome was found in contempt of court for failing to pay Sh17 million to a family whose land had been taken by his ministry after he failed to issue compensation as agreed.

Business highlights

Kenya receives Ksh.38B boost in fight against Malaria, TB, HIV

The government on Friday 15th December received Ksh.38 billion grant from the global fund to boost its fight against HIV and AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. Speaking during the signing of the agreement, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said that the three grants amounting to Ksh.26.3 billion will be implemented by his ministry through the Ministry of Health. Rotich further indicated that the remaining three grants amounting to Ksh 4.6 billion and Ksh. 7.1 billion will be implemented by AMREF and the Kenya Red Cross.

County governments urged to fight corruption

The 47 county governments have been urged to put in place stringent measures to fight wanton corruption. A group of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) based in Mombasa under the umbrella ‘The Right to Know’ underscored the need for improved financial management to protect the ‘future of devolution’. Addressing the press on Friday in Mombasa they accused the devolved units of being impervious to criticism and lacking in transparency in the management of public resources. They expressed concern that with the advent of devolution, blatant theft of public resources was becoming commonplace.

Armed police officer, 3 suspects arrested for vandalism

A police officer attached to Kitengela Police station was arraigned in Mavoko Law Courts Friday for the offence of vandalising a high transmission (HT) cable at Athi River. David Mumo, armed with an AK47 rifle, was arrested on Thursday together with three other suspects; Henry Mugambi, George Ouma and Benjamin Sila, who are employees of security firm Securex and working in the alarm response team. They were booked at Athi River Police Station. The four suspects pleaded not guilty and were released on a bond of KShs.800,000 and surety of the same amount with an alternative cash bail of KShs.200,000 pending mention of their case scheduled for 19th March 2018.

Sports highlights

Mayweather-McGregor fight second richest ever

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s cross-combat superfight was the second richest boxing bout in history, long-awaited final figures revealed on Friday. A statement from Showtime sports said the August fight between boxing star Mayweather and mixed martials arts king McGregor generated 4.3 million pay-per-view buys in North America. Only one other fight – Mayweather’s 2015 bout with Manny Pacquiao – has ever drawn more, racking up 4.6 million buys to earn around $600 million.

Juventus opens doors to women football

After 120 years, The Old Lady of Turin has finally opened its doors to an elite women’s team, which is shaking up the world of women’s football in Italy. Since September, Rita Guarino’s Juventus women have swept aside their rivals with eight wins from eight league games so far, including the last two champions Brescia and Fiorentina. Now Juve look poised to follow the success of their dominant men’s team in Serie A.

Italian national women’s team coach Milena Bertolini sees the arrival of the new team as a sign that things are changing in a sport that is seen as one of the last men’s strongholds in Italy.

Arsenal legend Henry hails ‘unsung hero’ Wanyama

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has hailed Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama as the unsung hero behind Tottenham Hotspur’s recent resurgence as Premier League force. Henry who is visiting the country for the first time under the ‘Guinness Made of Black’ campaign sponsored by East African Breweries Limited (EABL) said Wanyama’s presence in the midfield is the reason why it was so hard for great opponents to break down Spurs last season.