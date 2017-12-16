Afternoon news headlines- December 16, 2017

News highlights

A Merry Christmas for MPs who revert to original pay over festive period

The High court has stayed the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) gazette notice which rationalised the salaries and allowances of members of the 12th parliament. This is after the members applied for a Judicial Review in the High Court on Thursday. The MPs through the Parliamentary Service Commission complained that the SRC failed to factor in the increased cost of living among other concerns. The notice will stand suspended until the matter is determined with a hearing date set for January 29.

World mourns Kenya’s most reputable scholar

One of the most respected global scientists Prof Calestous Juma has died. The Kenyan professor at Harvard University in the US, who called himself “a genetically modified crop optimist”, died yesterday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Prof Juma was in June named in the ‘2017 Most Reputable People on Earth’ inaugural list. He was the only Kenyan in the list.

MCAs threaten to reject Ngilu’s executive nominees

Kitui Members of County Assembly (MCA’s) on Thursday threatened to reject the entire list of eleven County Chief Officer nominees submitted by Governor Charity Ngilu to the County Assembly for vetting. Led by Majority Leader Peter Kilonzo, the Wiper party MCAs faulted the governor for what they termed as “overlooking regional balance, the youth, women and people living with disabilities” in her appointments.

Business highlights

Drama as landlord forcefully evicts Uchumi Supermarket

Residents of Karatina were treated to dramatic scenes after the landlord of the building that houses Uchumi Supermarket in Karatina town, Nyeri County forcefully evicted the tenant. Goods including consumables, clothes and furniture were moved out of the supermarket in the presence of armed police officers. The eviction of Uchumi supermarket comes following a court order obtained on 14-12-2017 by the complainant Lucy Wairimu Weru, the tenant and a reknown businesswoman who mainly operates from Nyeri.

Plans underway to expand NHIF services for cancer patients

Deputy President William Ruto has said plans are underway to expand access to cancer diagnosis and treatment services through the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) across the country. Mr Ruto said cancer is among major ailments that has claimed many lives in the country, saying it was the reason why in the Jubilee manifesto, health was among the first four critical issues that will be tackled in the next five years. He said the Government would soon come up with legislation in the National Assembly and the Senate to expand NHIF services for cancer patients among other major ailments.

Government keen to boost viewership of local content

Vernacular digital television channels broadcasting in specific regions could benefit from signal distribution fee waiver in two years’ time. This is in efforts by the government to boost the viewership of locally generated content. Digital broadcasters have cited the high cost of content creation as a barrier for growth after the country shifted from analogue to digital transmission.

Sports highlights

Arsenal legend Henry hails ‘unsung hero’ Wanyama

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has hailed Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama as the unsung hero behind Tottenham Hotspur’s recent resurgence as Premier League force. Henry who is visiting the country for the first time under the ‘Guinness Made of Black’ campaign sponsored by East African Breweries Limited (EABL) said Wanyama’s presence in the midfield is the reason why it was so hard for great opponents to break down Spurs last season.

Zanzibar beat Uganda to book final date with Kenya

Zanzibar soccer team will now take on hosts Harambee Stars in the finals of this year’s CECAFA Senior challenge cup to be staged at the Machakos County stadium this Sunday. Zanzibar beat defending champions Uganda Cranes by two goals to one Friday afternoon at Moi Stadium, Kisumu City and will now face Kenya, who defeated Burundi by a solitary goal in Kisumu on Thursday.

Telkom out to seal 20th hockey title at UON

Telkom Kenya will be hoping to set off their mood festive season in joyous fashion when they take on University of Nairobi over the weekend in a match that could mark their Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League crowning moment. A win for champions Telkom against the Varsity side will see them build an unassailable lead at the top of the women’s KHU league and thus claim a 20th title.