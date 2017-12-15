Sports highlights- December 15, 2017

Kenya through to CECAFA final

Heroic Harambee Stars stirred up hope of clinching a seventh Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup title after edging Burundi Swallows 1-0 in tough semi finals match played under scorching conditions at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu. After a drab 90 minutes that gave no goal, Stars sprung to life in the fifth minute of extra time to shake the opposition’s net through Whyvonne Isuza’s strike, eliciting wild jubilation from the fair crowd at the stadium. Stars will now meet the winner between Uganda and Zanzibar in Sunday’s epic final to be staged at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Harambee Stars Midfielder joins Swedish club on a four year contract

Harambee Stars Midfielder Eric Johannah has finally broken rank and joined the top tier, signing for newly promoted IF Brommapojkarna on a four year contract. Johannah who left Mathare United for the well manicured lawns of Europe at the beginning of last season was unveiled on Thursday at the club’s headquarters and hopes to follow in the footsteps of national teammate Michael Olunga who now plays in the La Liga for Girona. Olunga’s big break came as he turned out for Djugarden IF. Brommapojkarna were impressed with the qualities of the midfielder when he tried out with them prior to joining Vassalund.

FA puts Mourinho on the spot for inflammatory comments against Man City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been asked to clarify the comments he made before Sunday’s derby defeat by Manchester City. The Football Association has requested observations from the Portuguese regarding his pre-match news conference on the Friday before the game. Mourinho suggested City players go to ground easily, saying: “A little bit of wind and they fall.”