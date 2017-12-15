Newspaper summaries – December 15, 2017

Daily Nation

Simon Mbugua, Ken Musyoka, 7 others to represent Kenya at Eala

Seven former MPs and two youthful greenhorns have been elected to represent Kenya at the East African Legislative Assembly. The most experienced amongst them is Dr Oburu Oginga, the former Bondo MP, and the youngest is Flowrence Jematiah Sergon. They were declared elected after more than six hours of voting and tallying in both the National Assembly and the Senate. Former Kamukunji MP Simon Mbugua secured a political comeback and got the majority votes among Jubilee Party’s 14 nominees. He had 286 votes.

Lawmakers now stop approval of PSC hopefuls

MPs opposed to their party leaders’ nominees to the Parliamentary Service Commission scored a big victory by stopping the approval of the names by the House Thursday. Speaker Justin Muturi suspended debate on the motion to approve the seven nominees and asked the opposition National Super Alliance to consult and make a decision. After reading the mood of the lawmakers, he also ruled that MPs would to approve the nominees individually.

Road crashes claim over 150 in 2 weeks in Kenya, report shows

Over 150 people have died in road crashes across Kenya in the past two weeks, according to official statistics. Initial investigations show that majority of the accidents were caused by speeding, lane indiscipline, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. A joint statement by the National Police Service, National Transport and Safety Authority and the Kenya National Highways Authority has also identified dangerous road stretches where crashes were likely to occur, and warned motorists to be careful especially during the festive season.

The Standard

Supporters of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Julius Malombe clash outside court

Supporters of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and those of his predecessor Julius Malombe clashed outside a court in Nairobi on Thursday, leading to arrests. Three people were arrested following the disturbance at the Milimani Law Courts during the hearing of a petition against Ms Ngilu’s election filed by Mr Malombe who was cross-examined yesterday. One man allegedly attacked Kitui Chief of Staff Crispus Ileli and was taken to Capitol Hill police station to record a statement.

Two held in probe on human trafficking

Police have unearthed a human trafficking racket that has been operating in Umoja estate. Two suspects, a Kenyan and a Rwandese, were arrested in the operation that saw two Rwandese girls saved. They had been told they would be flown to Doha for a job. The two, a woman and a man, were expected to be charged with involvement in human trafficking and being in possession of multiple passports. The suspects were arrest after a tip-off by the two Rwandese girls, who walked into the Anti-Terror Police Unit headquarters to report that they were being held against their will in a residential building in Umoja.

Kiambu County passes controversial law to compel companies employ 70 percent of locals

Companies and institutions in the county will be required to employ 70 per cent of local people following a motion passed in the assembly. According to the motion which was passed unanimously by ward reps, companies that defy the law risk being denied licences to operate in the county. The motion was moved by Leader of Majority and Kiambu Town MCA Anthony Ikonya.

The Star

Sossion’s bid to remain Knut boss boosted after delegates’ vote of confidence

The Kenya National Union of Teachers delegates yesterday resolved that Wilson Sossion will remain their secretary general. Plans by Central region delegates to eject Sossion by disrupting the 60th annual ADC flopped after they were met with brute force. They were overpowered. The officials left the conference hall and said they will “use the government” to remove the ODM-nominated MP from the helm of the union. All the unions that attended the ADC said Labour CS Phyllis Kandie’s Gazette notice that sought to oust Sossion had emboldened them.

Thousands to be fired in public service retrenchment

Thousands of civil servants will lose their jobs from February as the government starts slashing the sky-rocketing public sector wage bill. Nearly 39,000 employees — about half in the national government, half in the counties — will be retrenched, according to a staff audit report commissioned two years ago. Kenya has about 700,000 employees in the public sector, including 199,921 civil servants in the national and county governments.

Sonko dispels reports of a rift with Igathe

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday defended his working relationship with his deputy Polycarp Igathe. He dismissed the Star report that he had been relegated to a bystander in the running of city affairs by intervention from the Office of the President. “I’m in very good books with my deputy Polycarp Igathe. The national government owes us over Sh80 billion and already they’ve started releasing this money to us in bits,” Sonko posted on his Facebook page.

Business Daily

Jambojet gets new aircraft amid busy holiday season

Low-cost airline Jambojet on Thursday received one of two planes it purchased last month at a cost of Sh6.6 billion to cater for increased demand this Christmas season. The airline, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, said the remaining plane will arrive later this month. The two planes have been leased from Danish firm Nordic Aviation Capital.

Shareholders vote Marende off Kenya Power board

Former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende has been ejected from Kenya Power board during the recent annual general meeting, putting a close to his term at the NSE-listed State company. Mr Marende, who was appointed the utility firm’s chairman in January 2015, retired this year and put himself up for re-election to fill one of three vacant board seats. However, during the December 1 AGM, he was edged out by three other people who each earned at least 970 million votes against the former Speaker’s 2.3 million votes.

Fuel prices go up for fourth month in a row on increased import costs

The maximum pump prices in Kenya have risen for the fourth straight month in the December fuel review by the energy regulator, as global crude prices went up in the international market. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), which sets fuels prices across the country every mid-month, on Thursday said the price of super petrol jumped the most by Sh1.47 per litre, while diesel and kerosene added Sh0.03 and Sh0.19 per litre respectively.