News headlines

News highlights

ODM defector Salim Mvurya most likely to head Council of Governors

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya is tipped to replace Turkana’s Josephat Nanok at the helm of the Council of Governors (CoG) as the Statte body moves to elect new leaders today. The council is expected to elect its officials during the second day of governors’ induction in Kwale county and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is vying for the deputy chair position. Mvurya would be the fourth governor to head the council after former Bomet governor Isaac Rutto, former Meru Governor Peter Munya and Nanok. The Kwale boss was re-elected on a Jubilee ticket in the August 8 poll after he ditched ODM.

Kennedy Kalonzo, Oburu Oginga and Simon Mbugua elected to EALA

NASA leader Raila Odinga’s brother Oburu Oginga, former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kennedy Musyoka, former Kamukunji MP Simon Mbugua are among nine Kenyans who have been elected to represent Kenya in East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). Others include former Tigania East MP Mpuri Aburi, former Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Ibrahim, former Balambala MP Aden Abdikadir, former Mandera North MP Adan Nooru, former Nyandarua County Woman Representative Wanjiku Muhia and Flowrence Jematiah Sergon. The nine are expected to be sworn-in on Monday at the Arusha-based regional Assembly.

Billionaire Peter Muthoka appointed Chancellor of Masinde Muliro University

Kenya Institute of Management Board Fellow, Peter Muthoka has been appointed Chancellor of Masinde Muliro University. President Uhuru Kenyatta made the announcement in a special gazette notice, stating that the appointment, which took effect on Friday last week, will see the billionaire businessman hold the post for a period of five years.

Business highlights

Uchumi oulets restocked as retailer shows signs of recovery

All Uchumi supermarket stores are currently being restocked in readiness to be opened on Sunday. Chief Executive Ahmed Mohammed says all branches will be stocked at 95 percent after a majority of suppliers agreed to restock the retailers. The restocking was made possible after the government released Ksh700 million out of a Ksh1.2 billion bailout loan they had been promised by the state to revive Uchumi’s Kenya operations.

ERC to lower price of liquid petroleum gas by half

Plans are underway to lower the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by half price to encourage the consumption of LPG products which are environment-friendly and more effective, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has revealed . ERC Director General Robert Pavel Oimeke says Kenya currently lags behind in LPG consumption at 151 metric tonnes, equivalent to 3kg per capita, which is quite low compared to other countries such as Senegal whose consumption per capita is 10 kg per year.

China moves to promote importation of high quality products in Africa

China is making moves to promote the importation of its high quality products into Africa, ending the age-old myth thaat all the country’s goods are substandard. Speaking in Buenos Aires earlier this week, the nation’s Vice Minister for Commerce Wang Shouwen said African countries can expect better products from China corresponding to the rise in standards of living in Africa. “Trade is voluntary. No Chinese manufacturer forces its products on African importers. What happens is that African importers order for what they can afford which often may not be superior quality products .This phenomenon also happened in China about 30 years ago when inferior Chinese products were sold in the local Chinese market, while superior quality products were sold abroad. But Chinese have now become wealthier and can afford higher quality products,” Wang explained.

Sports highlights

Harambee Stars Midfielder joins IF Brommapojkarna on a four year contract

Harambee Stars Midfielder Eric Johannah has finally broken rank and joined the top tier, signing for newly promoted IF Brommapojkarna on a four year contract. Johannah who left Mathare United for the well manicured lawns of Europe at the beginning of last season was unveiled on Thursday at the club’s headquarters and hopes to follow in the footsteps of national teammate Michael Olunga who now plays in the La Liga for Girona. Olunga’s big break came as he turned out for Djugarden IF. Brommapojkarna were impressed with the qualities of the midfielder when he tried out with them prior to joining Vassalund.

Football Association puts Man Utd boss Mourinho on the spot for inflammatory comments against Man City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been asked to clarify the comments he made before Sunday’s derby defeat by Manchester City. The Football Association has requested observations from the Portuguese regarding his pre-match news conference on the Friday before the game. Mourinho suggested City players go to ground easily, saying: “A little bit of wind and they fall.”

Fleetwood set to face Leicester City in FA Cup third round

Fleetwood Town will host Premier League Leicester City in the FA Cup third round after beating seventh-tier Hereford 0-2 in a replay at Edgar Street. Southern League Premier Division phoenix club Hereford are in only their third season back in existence. Hereford, which was founded in 2014, has gained two promotions in their short time but were still the lowest team left in this year’s competition at 143 in the pyramid.