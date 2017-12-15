Maisha Magic bags seven awards during 2017 Kalasha films and TV awards cementing its position as a leader in video entertainment

MultiChoice Kenya through its Maisha Magic channel last weekend bagged seven awards during this year’s Kalasha Film and TV Awards in various categories reinforcing its position as the leading video entertainment provider in Kenya and the continent.

Maisha Magic is Kenyas only 100% local content channel over and above the Kenya Government’s requirement of 60% local content for local channels.

The biggest awards of the night went to Maisha Magic East production’s popular show, ‘Sue na Jonie’ and its cast. The show, which airs from Monday to Friday at 3:30pm, won the Best TV drama award while Sue (Catherine Kamau) and Jonnie (Martin Githinji) who are the main actors received the Best Lead Actress in a TV drama and Best Lead Actor in a TV drama respectively.

Another Maisha Magic East drama series ‘Aisha’ also scooped two awards namely; The Best Production Designer that went to Emmanuel Mrabu and the Best Lighting Technician that was awarded to Gregory Maole. The channel’s new comedy show based in prison, ‘Jela 5 Star,’ saw Bilal Wanjau who stars as prison guard grab the Best Performance in a TV Comedy while ‘Hulabaloo Estate,’ which also airs every Mon-Wed at 8pm on DStv 158 and GOtv 4, was named Best TV Comedy in 2017.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Maisha Magic Channel Head Margaret Mathore commended the Maisha Magic East team for setting the standards in both the production of high quality content and investment in local talent. “Maisha Magic East is the only channel in Kenya that airs 100 percent local content of original shows with unrivalled picture quality in the region. These awards clearly demonstrated that this year our Sh500million investment in promoting local content productions in Kenya is paying off.”

He, further added, “MultiChoice is keen to growing Africa’s creative industries into vibrant, economic powerhouses and making great entertainment accessible to all. We also understand that entertainment is a powerful way to tell stories that open our minds by bringing people together around shared passions, and connect us to new realities. That’s why we will continue looking for the best entertainment to enrich the lives of our viewers.”

Maisha Magic East, which airs on both DStv (channel 158) and GOtv (channel 4), is accessible in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Others shows aired on the channel include The Turn Up (hosted by DJ Mfalme and Amina Mohammed), Size 8’s Pambio Live gospel show, Maza and Stori Yangu among others.

Kalasha International is an annual and biggest film market in East Africa bringing under one roof a Film Festival, a Film & TV Awards and a Film & TV Market for film makers, investors and content buyers and is hosted by the Kenya Film Commission mandated to develop, promote and market the film industry locally and internationally and identify and facilitate growth of the film industry while marketing Kenya as a preferred filming destination.

There were over 237 films registered for the awards this year, which was the highest number of films ever submitted for Kalasha Awards since its inception.