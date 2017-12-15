Evening news headlines- December 15, 2017

News highlights

Grow a thick skin, Uhuru tells CJ Maraga

President Uhuru Kenyatta has advised Chief Justice David Maraga to embrace criticism and be wary of negative comments from the public saying that it is inevitable given the position he holds. “Kenyans will say what they have to say, and most of the time it will not be flattering. However, that is democracy and as I have learnt anyway is first, simply grow a thick skin CJ and secondly, consult, talk to people within the law, but also hear the other side.” Kenyatta told Maraga.

150 lives lost to road accidents in the last fortnight

The country has lost 150 people over the past two weeks to road accidents, a majority of them being attributed to human error. A joint statement from the National Police, Kenya National Highways Authority, and NTSA states that all the accidents were preventable if only all road users exercised caution. According to preliminary investigations, the causes of these crashes includes overspeeding, lane indiscipline, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances.

Kaimenyi asks court for more time to regularize over 3mn titles

The Ministry of Lands has filed an application in court seeking the extension of the deadline for regularisation of guidelines used in the issuance of more than three million title deeds by the Jubilee administration since 2013. Speaking during a press conference on Friday Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi stated that the application filed under a certificate of urgency is seeking an extension of six months to conclude the process. Kaimenyi indicated that the Ministry together with the National Lands Commission had played its part in gazetting the regulations and stated that it was now up to Parliament to do its part.

Business highlights

Uasin Gishu traders call for tax reliefs following plastic ban

Traders in Uasin Gishu County are calling for tax reliefs to cushion them form overhead costs following a decision by the regional assembly to endorse a motion requiring supermarkets operating within the county to provide alternative free carrier bags following the ban on plastic bags. The traders say the decision will have far reaching ramifications on their businesses which might see some small scale traders close shop.

Facebook moves to make more video ad money

Facebook has moved to bolster its appeal and money-making potential as an online platform for viewing video similar to YouTube. The leading social network will next year test showing short ads before videos on a new ‘Watch’ section devoted to just that activity, according to a blog post by product manager director Maria Angelidou-Smith and product manager Abhishek Bapna. The social network also said it is updating its News Feed content ranking system to ramp up distribution of videos by popular publishers or other creators.

50 Kilifi students to benefit from scholarships by Centum

Fifty needy and bright students from Kilifi County have benefitted from a scholarship programme by Centum Investment Group. According to Centum investment group managing director Fred Murimi, the initiative will see the company renovate several schools in the region including stocking school libraries. Speaking at Pwani University during the issuance of 50 scholarships to students from Kikambala division, centum investment group managing director Fred Murimi said the company was targeting 200 beneficiaries from the region by the year 2019.

Sports highlights

Thierry Henry arrives in Kenya

Former Arsenal FC sensational captain and striker, Thierry Henry is in Kenya to conduct football training camps with four community clubs in Nairobi, courtesy of Guinness stout. Thierry Daniel Henry a retired French footballer who became Arsenals’ all-time leading scorer with 228 goals in all competition, will also hold a football clinic for coaches of the clubs and later advise players on how to progress in football as profession during his two-day trip in Kenya. The camps that Thierry will address are made of upcoming players who were selected from different parts of the country through a talent development programme.

Record-breaker Guardiola relishes Spurs test

Pep Guardiola’s hunger to make history with Manchester City remains undiminished after his side became the first in the history of the English top flight to win 15 successive games. City reached the milestone with a ruthless 4-0 victory at Swansea City on Wednesday, which preserved their massive 11-point lead at the Premier League summit. They will face a sterner test on Saturday at home to a resurgent Tottenham Hotspur, but Guardiola is relishing the prospect of facing a rival team whose approach to the game chimes with his own.

Uganda wary of long shots Zanzibar in CECAFA semi

Zanzibar will have everything to play for when they take on Uganda in today’s Cecafa semi-finals at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu. On paper, the record holders Uganda are odds on to sail through to the finals but Zanzibar will be spurred by their thirst to end a 22-year title drought in the regional Cup competition. Uganda head coach Moses Basena says the Cranes, who won the previous edition held in Ethiopia in 2015, will settle for nothing but yet another crown that will take their record to a staggering 15.