Electronics giant LG’s intuitive technology and inclusive design creates society for all

Persons living with disability encounter the myriad technologies of modern life in somewhat different ways than people without disabilities. However, technologies which are designed to accommodate impairments and enable societal participation provide the means to overcome physical and environmental barriers.

Given the roughly one billion people living with disability worldwide and the projected large increase of the number of people across the world at the highest risk for disability over the coming years, designing technologies today for an accessible tomorrow should be a priority for all manufacturers. Otherwise, people who want to minimize the need for personal assistance from family members or others will face avoidable barriers that will diminish their independence and role in societal participation.

It is under this backdrop that LG Electronics has adopted intuitive technology and inclusive design for its products to be accessible, insofar as possible and practical, by people with a wide range of abilities without the need for special adaptation.

With the LG Signature lineup, LG Electronics has continued to harness innovation to demonstrate its commitment to inclusion to meet a wide range of needs for people with disability. For instance, the LG refrigerator Auto Open Door features come with a smart sensor that opens the door automatically. Simply stepping on the “Door Open” light projection on the floor in front of the refrigerator will swing he door gently open.

In addition, the LG Signature washing machine sports angled panels to allow for easier control without forcing users to stoop down and ensuring safety. These features and others like them enhance convenience for able- bodied users but also provide a lifeline to those with disabilities or motor skill issues.

Working to make viewing experience rich and rewarding to users with visual impairment, LGs WebOS feature on its TVs, offers a magic zoom feature that makes it possible to enlarge sections of the screen by up to 500%. WebOS boasts customizable voice control and feedback as well as streamlined control via an ergonomic remote.

With more investment in Research and Design, LG Electronics aims to break barriers and enable mainstream electronics products accessible to a wide range of individuals with disability besides creating opportunities and unleashing potential for people with different abilities.