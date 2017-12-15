Afternoon sports highlights- December 15, 2017

Wenger cannot rule out Ozil move
Arsene Wenger insists Mesut Ozil will not join Manchester United in January, but he has refused to rule out the possibility of the Germany international leaving Arsenal next summer. Ozil’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign, and he has subsequently been linked with a number of clubs, including Barcelona and Jose Mourinho’s United. The 29-year-old can negotiate with other clubs from January ahead of a potential free transfer next summer, and Wenger is insistent that Ozil will at least see out his deal at the Emirates Stadium, though he stopped short of denying he will leave.
Tennis star Changawa named November’s best sportsman
Kenya’s top seeded tennis player Ismael Changawa has been named the StarTimes/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) sports personality for the month of November. Changawa who is currently competing at the Karen Tennis Open becomes the fifth recipient of the award. The American based Kenyan player faced stiff competition from Geoffrey Kamworor who won his first major Marathon in New York New, Kenya’s top Chess player 41-year-old Steve Ouma who is a Fide Master and KCB’s Ken Moseti.
Put urges fans to back Kenya ahead of CECAFA final
Harambee Stars head coach Paul Put has urged fans to turn out in their droves on Sunday when the team plays in the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup final, insisting on the importance of the 12th man. Stars have found favor among fans in the two games played in Kisumu and Kakamega, but the atmosphere has been hugely underwhelming playing at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. Giving an example of his time at the Burkina Faso national team when he led the side to the African Cup of Nations Final, the Belgian tactician says the fans have a huge role to play if Kenya will go on and win the tournament as well as succeed in future assignments.
