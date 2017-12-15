Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kibaki replaced as MMUST chancellor

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed billionaire businessman Peter Muthoka as the Chancellor of the Masinde Muliro University. In a special gazette notice, the Head of State stated that the appointment which took effect on Friday last week will be for a period of five years. Earlier this year, the billionaire businessman donated 12 Jubilee branded cars, equipment, materials and a fleet of trucks that was used by aspirants for campaigns in the Ukambani region.

Kalonzo jets back into the country Saturday for Nyenze burial

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is expected back to the country on Saturday, for the late Kitui West Member of Parliament Francis Nyenze’s burial. The former Vice President has been in Germany where his wife Pauline is receiving treatment. He is also expected to attend the swearing-in of his son Kennedy, to the East African Legislative Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania.

Court stops SRC from implementing MPs new pay-cut structures

The High court on Friday temporarily stopped the Salaries and Remuneration Commission from reviewing remuneration and benefits of state officers and Mps. In the case, Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) wanted the July 7th gazzette notice effecting the new salary structures of members of the National Assembly be suspended. According to PSC, the move by SRC to reduce remuneration on Mps serving in the twelfth Parliament is unreasonable as it has failed to take into account the rising cost of living.

Business highlights

Kiambu MCAs force public and private companies to employ 70% locals

The Kiambu County Assembly has unanimously passed a motion compelling all public and private institutions as well as companies to employ 70% of their workforce from the local dominant community, failure to which their licenses and permits will be revoked. Majority Leader and Kiambu Town MCA Anthony Ikenya moved the motion claiming that Kiambu residents were suffering from unemployment yet most companies and industries operating in the county outsource their labour.

KQ’s wins Best Airline Award at 2017 Digital Inclusion Awards

Kenya Airways has been named the Best Airline under the Aviation Sector Category at the recently held Digital Inclusion Awards, 2017 held at the InterContinental Hotel Nairobi. The Digital Inclusion Awards recognizes and awards institutions from various sectors in Kenya that embrace technology in their day-to-day activities enhancing a better consumer experience.

Govt to reclaim land to boost food security

Owners of idle land will soon find themselves at loggerheads with the government as it institutes structures to compulsorily acquire land to put to agricultural use. The move comes as the President Uhuru Kenyatta prioritized agriculture in his four point agenda for his second term, with the government now keen to raise the size of land under food production. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said his ministry is already crafting the necessary policies required for the move.

Sports highlights

AFC Leopards confirm two foreign signings

AFC Leopards have completed two more signings as they strive to build a strong team for next season. Ingwe chairman Dan Mule revealed that the club has signed Nigerian midfielder Henry Uche and Ghanaian striker Prince Ako. Mule confirmed that the two have signed a one year contract that can be extended beyond next season.

We deserve CAF/FIFA full membership, say Zanzibar

Zanzibar head coach Suleiman ‘Morocco’ Hemedi believes the island nation deserves full CAF and FIFA membership to enable them compete in international competitions after their showing at the ongoing CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup. Zanzibar currently cannot take part in African Cup of Nations or World Cup Qualifiers or play FIFA friendly matches. However, their clubs can play in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup as they are affiliate CAF members.

James Rodriguez shrugs off Cristiano comments

James Rodriguez believes too much has been made of comments from Cristiano Ronaldo suggesting that he is missed at Real Madrid. The Portuguese forward recently claimed that the reigning La Liga champions have paid the price for parting with senior stars such as James, Alvaro Motara and Pepe. Zinedine Zidane’s side have endured a tough start to their 2017-18 campaign, with a period of transition having not gone as smoothly as hoped.