Sports highlights – December 14, 2017

Ulinzi Stars coach Nyangweso replaced by former Harambee Stars Midfielder Dunstan Nyaudo
Ulinzi Stars have parted ways with head coach Benjamin Nyangweso who has been redeployed to other military duties and his place taken by former Harambee Stars Midfielder Dunstan Nyaudo. The military side suffered a hugely under-achieving season, only priding themselves in winning the East Africa Military Games title in Bujumbura, Burundi in August. They finished fifth in the league while their GOtv Shield campaign ended in the quarter final stage.
West Ham hold Arsenal to a goalless draw
West Ham reduced Arsenal to just three shots on target all match, despite the visitors enjoying 70% of possession. Olivier Giroud and Jack Wilshere could not inspire Arsenal to victory in their first Premier League starts of the season as West Ham held them to a goalless draw at the London Stadium. It very nearly turned into defeat for Arsenal, but substitute Javier Hernandez saw his effort hit the bar before bouncing on the goal-line in the final minute of normal time.
Romelu Lukaku nets winner for Man Utd as hosts beat Bournemouth 1-0
Manchester United got back to winning ways at Old Trafford after the derby tussle with a workmanlike 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday. Romelu Lukaku silenced his critics with the winning strike midway through the first-half, his first goal in five Premier League games although he refused to celebrate.
Court to continue with death sentence convictions
Courts will continue to commit capital offenders to death sentences until 2019 when the State Law office is expected to adopt a new law regarding capital punishments. Power of Mercy
Oswago hits back at EACC
Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive James Oswago has criticized the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission accusing it of witch-hunting for recommending that he be prosecuted in relation
We shall hold demos twice a week, Cord declares
Cord has today announced that demonstrations seeking to oust Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners will be held twice a week for the next 14 days, and thereafter everyday
