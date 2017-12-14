Sports highlights – December 14, 2017

Ulinzi Stars coach Nyangweso replaced by former Harambee Stars Midfielder Dunstan Nyaudo

Ulinzi Stars have parted ways with head coach Benjamin Nyangweso who has been redeployed to other military duties and his place taken by former Harambee Stars Midfielder Dunstan Nyaudo. The military side suffered a hugely under-achieving season, only priding themselves in winning the East Africa Military Games title in Bujumbura, Burundi in August. They finished fifth in the league while their GOtv Shield campaign ended in the quarter final stage.

West Ham hold Arsenal to a goalless draw

West Ham reduced Arsenal to just three shots on target all match, despite the visitors enjoying 70% of possession. Olivier Giroud and Jack Wilshere could not inspire Arsenal to victory in their first Premier League starts of the season as West Ham held them to a goalless draw at the London Stadium. It very nearly turned into defeat for Arsenal, but substitute Javier Hernandez saw his effort hit the bar before bouncing on the goal-line in the final minute of normal time.

Romelu Lukaku nets winner for Man Utd as hosts beat Bournemouth 1-0

Manchester United got back to winning ways at Old Trafford after the derby tussle with a workmanlike 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday. Romelu Lukaku silenced his critics with the winning strike midway through the first-half, his first goal in five Premier League games although he refused to celebrate.