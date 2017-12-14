Newspaper summaries – December 14, 2017

Daily Nation

Nasa insists electoral reforms a condition for talks with Uhuru

The opposition coalition Nasa has declared it will only hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta on issues at the root of political and electoral tensions in the country. National Coordination Committee chairman Johnson Muthama and ODM national chairman John Mbadi described the President’s conditional invitation for talks during Tuesday’s 54th Jamhuri Day celebrations at Kasarani as “simple semantics made out of insincerity”.

Uhuru demands answers on empty seats during Jamhuri Day

President Uhuru Kenyatta has demanded an explanation from organisers of national celebrations after the Jamhuri Day fete in Nairobi on Tuesday was poorly attended. As the President put the National Government Coordinating docket charged with such celebrations under pressure, Jubilee MPs accused Interior Affairs Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of failing to have his team mobilise Kenyans to turn out at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Malaria drug Duo-Cotecxin to be recalled from Kenyan market

A commonly used antimalarial drug — Duo-Cotecxin — is set to be recalled from the Kenyan market for failing a laboratory quality test, the Health ministry has said. This follows investigations by Nation in collaboration with the Code for Africa impactAFRICA Fund, which revealed that the drug of batch number 160621, which is widely in circulation across the country, failed an assay test, making it substandard and fake. The drug samples that were purchased from a pharmacy outlet in Nairobi are manufactured by Chinese firm Zhejiang Holley Nanhu Pharmaceutical co. and are due for expiry in May 2018.

The Standard

Wiper legislators complain over House positions

National Super Alliance (NASA) legislators were yesterday divided over the list of its nominees to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC). This prompted a heated debate on the floor of the National Assembly just as was the case when the coalition presented its leadership list. A section of MPs protested the three nominees listed to take up their places in the commission. The commission, chaired by the Speaker, handles the welfare of legislators and runs affairs of Parliament.

Porous Kenya-Uganda border cause of insecurity in Mt Elgon

Frequent attacks in Mt Elgon have been blamed on the porous border with Uganda that has made smuggling of weapons easy. Criminals are taking advantage of the situation to bring in guns used in the attacks that have seen many killed and others maimed. Locals accused the police of doing nothing as criminals roam villages.

Nyeri man pleads guilty to stealing his employer’s sheep to celebrate Jamhuri Day

A livestock farm supervisor in Nyeri County on Wednesday pleaded guilty to stealing and slaughtering his employer’s sheep to feast during Jamhuri Day holiday. Bedan Muriithi was convicted at his own plea of guilty after he admitted to the charges of stealing.Muriithi was convicted by Nyeri Resident magistrate Nelly Kariuki. The prosecution led by Catherine Mwaniki said Muriithi stole and slaughtered the sheep worth Sh6,000 at his home in Ikumari village within Mweiga Kieni on December 11, 2017.

The Star

Sonko and Igathe fall out as State House takes charge of City Hall

State House is virtually running City Hall, making key decisions and appointments and reducing Governor Mike Sonko to a disgruntled figurehead. An intergovernmental committee in the President’s Office is deciding major projects, awarding mega contracts and filling influential posts in the capital. It’s all part of Jubilee’s pre-election script to safeguard state interests in the capital, which generates 60 per cent of Kenya’s GDP.

NASA principals meet this weekend to rethink strategy

NASA is plotting a vigorous fightback to win back disaffected supporters and defuse fury triggered by the aborted swearing-in of Raila Odinga. We’re not giving up the fight, don’t lose faith. We’re revitalising the resistance, there will be a swearing-in — that’s the message. It’s an uphill task, disaffection could turn to dissent.

Shollei, Metito in Jubilee list of committee heads

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei and Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito are among names in the Jubilee list of proposed parliamentary committee bosses. If approved by MPs, Shollei will head the Committee on Delegated Legislation while Metito will chair the defence committee. The line-up was issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta during a Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, Nairobi, yesterday. The meeting was chaired by Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto.

Business Daily

Likoni cable car closer to reality as KFS finalises construction deal

The Sh5.8 billion cable car project at the busy Likoni channel has moved closer to reality after the completion of a concession agreement. Construction work will begin next year and will take two years, with commuters starting to enjoy the cable car services from 2020. Trapos Limited, who are the sponsors of the project, and the Kenya Ferry Services signed the concession agreement of the Sh5.8billion project on Wednesday at the KFS mainland side offices.

Troubled Uchumi postpones AGM

Uchumi Supermarkets has postponed its Annual General Meeting (AGM) by more than three months to allow for conclusion of negotiations with a potential investor, the retailer announced on Wednesday. The publicly traded firm says the meeting, scheduled for December 20, has been pushed back to a date likely to be before March 31, 2018. The coming on board of a new investor has to be ratified by shareholders and the loss-making retailer appears keen to have this done at the AGM.

Ships to switch off engines at Mombasa port in pollution curb

Ships arriving at the port of Mombasa may in the next three years be required to switch off their engines after docking for more than two hours in a move aimed at reducing pollution. Maritime and Shipping principal secretary Nancy Karigithu, in a statement Wednesday, said the rule will be implemented once the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) completes a power supply project at berths 11 to 14 as part of a Sh6.8 billion green energy technology initiative. The project, funded by the European Union through Trademark East Africa, is set for completion in 2020.