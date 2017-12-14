News headlines

News highlights

High Court suspends implementation of amended 2017 electoral laws

The High Court has suspended the Amended Election Act of 2017 until a case contesting its constitutional validity is determined. High Court Judge Chacha Mwita on Wednesday stopped implementation of the laws which came into force on November 2 until March 16, next year, when the court will issue its verdict. The judge issued the temporary orders upon conclusion of Katiba Institute’s case which is contesting implementation of the laws which were passed without the input of the opposition member’s in Parliament and the Senate.

Ministry of Labour advises Sossion to quit KNUT leadership and focus on Parliament

Nominated Member of the National Assembly Wilson Sossion of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has been asked to step down from his position as one of the country’s trade union leaders. Sossion is among eleven trade unionists that have been advised to relinquish their positions. The current Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General has been listed in a gazette notice published on Wednesday alongside the Kenya Union Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Chairperson Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya MP).

Direct supply of books to public schools is not up for debate, says Education Ministry amid backlash

Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Fred Matiangi has ruled out any negotiations in the direct supply of books to public schools saying the government will make sure every student is catered for. Speaking during the launch of the ISO Certification of the Kenya Literature Bureau on Wednesday, the Education Cabinet Secretary stated that core text books will be delivered to schools by January 9. Matiangi further stated that the initiative will ensure the pupil-textbook ratio is 1:1 through direct supplies to schools.

Business highlights

Kenya sponsors side event on pesticide maximum residue limits

An in-depth examination by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Sanitary and Phytosanitary committee has confirmed that there is broad range of Pesticide Maximum Residue Limits related issues have a serious negative impact on agricultural trade particularly exports from developing countries, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed has said. Speaking in a Side Event on Trade in Food and Agricultural Products, Pesticide Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) sponsored by Kenya, Uganda and the United States of America, Amb. Mohamed said this was particularly true if such MRLs are established without sufficient scientific justification.

Chinese firm Guizhou Transportation Planning Survey signs Ksh73 billion construction contract in Kenya

Guizhou Transportation Planning Survey & Design Academe Company Ltd has signed a construction contract worth US$709.9 million (Ksh73.3 billion) in Kenya. The Company, which provides geographical survey, engineering designing, consulting, inspection, general contracting, and other services, made the announcement this week.

Dairy companies yet to exhaust milk powder import quota as deadline looms

Milk processors are well behind schedule in importation of milk powder with only two weeks to the closure of duty- free window. The firms have complained of high prices in the global markets. Agriculture secretary Willy Bett said the processors had only imported about 5,000 tonnes even after the window was extended by three months to allow them meet a quota of 9,000 tonnes. Mr Bett said the ministry was waiting to see if milk processors would have imported the balance between now and December 31 when the window closes.

Sports highlights

Ulinzi Stars coach Nyangweso replaced by former Harambee Stars Midfielder Dunstan Nyaudo

Ulinzi Stars have parted ways with head coach Benjamin Nyangweso who has been redeployed to other military duties and his place taken by former Harambee Stars Midfielder Dunstan Nyaudo. The military side suffered a hugely under-achieving season, only priding themselves in winning the East Africa Military Games title in Bujumbura, Burundi in August. They finished fifth in the league while their GOtv Shield campaign ended in the quarter final stage.

West Ham hold Arsenal to a goalless draw

West Ham reduced Arsenal to just three shots on target all match, despite the visitors enjoying 70% of possession. Olivier Giroud and Jack Wilshere could not inspire Arsenal to victory in their first Premier League starts of the season as West Ham held them to a goalless draw at the London Stadium. It very nearly turned into defeat for Arsenal, but substitute Javier Hernandez saw his effort hit the bar before bouncing on the goal-line in the final minute of normal time.

Romelu Lukaku nets winner for Man Utd as hosts beat Bournemouth 1-0

Manchester United got back to winning ways at Old Trafford after the derby tussle with a workmanlike 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday. Romelu Lukaku silenced his critics with the winning strike midway through the first-half, his first goal in five Premier League games although he refused to celebrate.