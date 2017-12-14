Global Glenfiddich brand ambassador visits Kenya in marketing campaign

Global Glenfiddich brand ambassador Struan Grant Ralph was in Kenya last week as Glenfiddich hosted a glamorous whisky night hosted at a Nairobi Hotel rooftop and lounge. The event was graced by celebrities, influencers and partners who came to experience the 12, 15, 18 , and 21year old Glenfiddich, the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky as Glenfiddich embarked on an in depth market visit and campaign.

Glenfiddich, is a product of the William Grant & Sons, a global family business that will be turning 130 years end of this year on Christmas day, the day the first drops of the whisky flowed from their stills in Speyside, the heart of whisky production within Scotland.

Speaking during the event, the Prestige On-Trade Manager – East Africa Mr. Kariuki Mukii noted that the visit of the global brand ambassador is a strategic move geared towards entrenching Glenfiddich’s footprint in the luxury alcohol market.

Founded by William Grant in 1887, and more than 125 years later the company continues to be family run, with the fifth generation at the helm.

With over 125 years of existence, Glenfiddich has developed a successful distribution network in East Africa including both off-trade and on-trade clients backed by an effective marketing and business development strategy.

“My visit to Kenya is aimed at introducing many Kenyans to the wonders of the Scottish whisky and this is also exciting to see the uptake of our brand that is attractive because of the high quality and standards that resonate with the consumers taste and culture”,

said Glenfiddich Global Ambassador Struan.

Struan’s years have been spent travelling the world, plying his trade as a Whisky Ambassador and Bartender in such far-flung places as Mongolia, Iceland and England with the last 5 years spent as a Glenfiddich Brand Ambassador, where he has called Melbourne, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and now New York, home.

In his role as Glenfiddich Global Ambassador Struan hopes to introduce many more people to the wonders of Scottish whisky through the stories and legends of his homeland. Like any Speysider, Struan is proud of the particular elixir that flows from the stills of his native region and hopes to share the history and heritage of Scottish Single Malt with Glenfiddich enthusiasts all across the world