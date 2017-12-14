Evening news headlines

News highlights

Parliamentary Service Commission sues SRC over pay cuts and scrapped allowances

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has taken the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to court accusing them of failing to comply with the law in reviewing remuneration and benefits of State officers. Under a certificate of urgency, the PSC wants the July 7 gazette notice effecting the new salary structures of Members of the National Assembly suspended. The PSC claims in its suit papers that the decision is unreasonable, is discriminatory, ignored relevant considerations and goes against the legitimate expectations of its members.

Mandatory death sentence is unconstitutional, Supreme Court declares

The Supreme Court has abolished section 204 of the penal code which prescribes a mandatory death sentence for murder. The court has found the provision to be unconstitutional and directed the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions to form a committee that will formulate guidelines for the re-sentencing of those on death row. The judgment will be presented to the National Assembly for the enactment of legislation on what constitutes a life sentence and any other any necessary amendments to the law, to give effect to Thursday’s judgment.

Kenya receives East and Central Africa’s first PET CT scan device

The Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi hasacquired the first Positron Emission Tomography (PET) CT imaging test machine in East and Central Africa. The ultra-modern scanner and Cyclotron is currently being installed at the hospital’s oncology unit ahead of its launch in March 2018. CEO Shawn Bolouki said the machine will revolutionise cancer care and treatment in the country. He added that the machine would enable doctors to identify health threats at the cell-level thus giving them the best view and time of treatment for complex diseases such as cancer and heart diseases, brain and other central nervous system problems.

Business highlights

Africa Infrastructure Fund secures US$ 100 million loan from African Development Bank

In the bid to reduce the huge infrastructure financing gap in Sub-Sahara Africa, the African Development Bank has approved US $100 million to The Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF), a Public Private Partnership (PPP) company, to reduce gap. Working closely with the African Development Bank since its inception, EAIF plans to reinforce investments in 49 eligible countries and fragile states with a clear focus on crucial sectors for the development of the continent including power, telecommunication, transportation, manufacturing, among other sectors. The expected outcomes of EAIF business model will be a clear demonstration of how to achieve green and sustainable growth in Africa; it will include the creation of 3,500 permanent jobs, improved or new access to infrastructure services for millions of people in Africa and investments in environmental, social and gender projects.

Kenya looking to boost bilateral ties with Argentina amid tensions at WTO meeting

Today is the last day of the eleventh session of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministers Conference meeting that is taking place in the capital city of Argentina, Buenos Aires. The WTO Ministers conference is the highest decision-making organ of the 164 Member organisation and is charged with the responsibility of providing political and policy direction. Over the last three days, over 100 ministers from all the member states have been burning the midnight oil to create consensus over a set of up to ten issues that have remained at the centre of the complex negotiations.

Consultations with negotiators and long-serving trade policy experts have intimated that intransigence from the stronger and more influential trading economies may compromise the chances of an MC11 ministerial outcome that can rival the Nairobi declaration. There is hope that the experts accompanying Amb Mohamed will be deployed to the benefit of the friendly relations between Kenya and Argentina and between the two powerful Ministerial Chairs Amb Amina and Hon Susan Malcorra.

Uber Kenya issues safety guidelines for driver-partners and riders

Uber has this week issued safety guidelines for both driver-partners and riders. As the festive season approaches, the demand for Uber increases as many people are planning on hopping to and from parties, shopping malls and other festivities. According to Uber the safety of riders and driver-partners before, during and after every trip is of importance hence the improvement of the safety features, the world over. Alon Lits, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa explains, Recently, Uber kick-started a series of driver safety sessions at its Greenlight Hubs across our major African cities. Uber has also launched a social media and direct marketing campaign to new and existing riders in order to educate them on the safety features that Uber provides.

Sports highlights

AC Milan Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma backed by team boss after club members turn on him

Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has defended goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after a section of the club’s support turned on him. Fans unfurled a massive banner before Milan’s 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Hellas Verona on Wednesday night, coming in the wake of a report that Donnarumma’s contract, signed only last summer, could be annulled and that he had been “forced” to sign it.

Preston agree deal for Motherwell Striker Louis Moult

Motherwell have agreed to sell top scorer Louis Moult to Preston for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old striker will move on 1 January and sign a three-and-a-half year deal with the English Championship side. Moult has missed Well’s past two matches with a hamstring injury but the club say he remains available for potential selection before his switch.

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho says Defender Eric Bailly’s ankle injury is serious

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly may need surgery on a “serious” ankle injury, says manager Jose Mourinho. The 23-year-old centre-back, who Mourinho said was injured while on international duty with the Ivory Coast, has not played for United since the defeat at Chelsea on 5 November. He is not expected to miss the rest of the season.