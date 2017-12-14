Business highlights – December 14, 2017

Kenya sponsors side event on pesticide maximum residue limits

An in-depth examination by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Sanitary and Phytosanitary committee has confirmed that there is broad range of Pesticide Maximum Residue Limits related issues have a serious negative impact on agricultural trade particularly exports from developing countries, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed has said. Speaking in a Side Event on Trade in Food and Agricultural Products, Pesticide Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) sponsored by Kenya, Uganda and the United States of America, Amb. Mohamed said this was particularly true if such MRLs are established without sufficient scientific justification.

Chinese firm Guizhou Transportation Planning Survey signs Ksh73 billion construction contract in Kenya

Guizhou Transportation Planning Survey & Design Academe Company Ltd has signed a construction contract worth US$709.9 million (Ksh73.3 billion) in Kenya. The Company, which provides geographical survey, engineering designing, consulting, inspection, general contracting, and other services, made the announcement this week.

Dairy companies yet to exhaust milk powder import quota as deadline looms

Milk processors are well behind schedule in importation of milk powder with only two weeks to the closure of duty- free window. The firms have complained of high prices in the global markets. Ministry of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said the processors had only imported about 5,000 tonnes even after the window was extended by three months to allow them meet a quota of 9,000 tonnes. Bett said the ministry was waiting to see if milk processors would have imported the balance between now and December 31 when the window closes.