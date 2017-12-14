Afternoon sports highlights – December 14, 2017

Man City boss jubilant as Premier League leaders thrash Swansea 0-4
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised the will to win of “animal” David Silva after his goals helped the Premier League leaders thrash Swansea and extend their record run of consecutive top-flight wins to 15. Silva scored twice, and further goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero ensured City maintained their 11-point lead over Manchester United at the top of the table. The Spain playmaker elegantly flicked the fluent visitors in front from close range before De Bruyne’s whipped free-kick evaded several players on its way in.
Liverpool Manager accepts defeat following goalless draw with West Brom
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp said his side could not complain after failing to unpick a stubborn West Brom’s defence in a frustrating stalemate at Anfield. “That was not our best game tonight but I think we had enough chances to win,” said the German. “We didn’t use them and we have to accept the result.”
Premier League title race is not over, says Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho said he would be “on holiday in Brazil or Los Angeles” if he thought the Premier League title race was over, as his side edged past Bournemouth. United bounced back from their defeat by rivals Manchester City with a victory, but failed to make any inroads on unbeaten league leaders City, who thrashed Swansea 4-0 to maintain their 11-point advantage. Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in the first half, heading in to the top corner from Juan Mata’s cross towards the six-yard box.
