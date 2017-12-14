Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

KNUT boss Wilson Sossion refuses to step down

The Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion has refused to step down from hi s post even as delegates attending the Annual Delegates Conference(ADC) in Mombasa exchanged blows over the issue. Speaking during the conference, Sossion stated that the decision by Labour Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie is aimed at intimidating the union for opposing ministry of education reforms. . The session was disrupted after a section of teachers exchanged blows and threw chairs at each other due to the difference in opinion over the matter.

Uhuru set to open induction for newly elected County Governors

President Uhuru Kenyatta sis set to officially open the induction conference for newly elected county bosses and their deputies at the Diani Reef Hotel, Kwale County today. The four day event whose theme is ‘Better governance and accountability for ultimate devolution dividends to all Kenyans’ is expected to orient 25 new Governors on the management and running of the devolved units as well as gains and challenges witnessed in the past four years of devolution. Only 22 Governors retained their seats in August 8 General Election.

IEBC partners with UNDP to address gender based violence

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is developing a framework for the prevention of gender based violence during elections. The Commission is developing a manual in collaboration with the United Nations Development ProgrammeUNDP and other stakeholders that will be used to sensitise, train and empower poll officers on prevention and response to EGBV. IEBC said in a statement on its website that the manual will be availed to officers in the police service, Health ministry, DCI and the Judiciary who are involved in the electoral processes.

Business highlights

Kenya sponsors accession of South Sudan to World Trade Organisation

Kenya has sponsored the accession of South Sudan to the World Trade Organisation at a Ministerial Conference in Argentina. Subsequently, a working group was formed to facilitate the process. Kenya whose delegation is led by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed took the step just days after President Salva Kiir agreed to release four Kenyans held prisoner in his country. Before her appointment as CS, Mohamed had sought to head the WTO.

Kenya Ferry Services signs Ksh 5.8 billion agreement for cable car service connecting Mombasa Island to South Coast

Kenya Ferry Services has signed a Ksh5.8 billion deal under a concessional arrangement with Trapos Limited to set up a cable car service connecting Mombasa island to the South Coast. The project is expected to ease congestion at the Likoni channel and provide a complementary service for thousands that cross the channel every day. The cable cars, which have the capacity to transport 5,500 people per hour with passengers paying Ksh20 and Ksh100, will be managed by Likoni Cable Express Limited.

Fuel prices up again as ERC releases latest review

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has increased fuel prices in a move that will see thee price of Super Petrol jump to Ksh104.17 this week . The prices of diesel and kerosene have been adjusted upwards by Ksh0.03 to Ksh92.44 and Ksh0.19 to Ksh71.42 respectively. The new retail prices will remain in place until next year January 14.

Sports highlights

Man City boss jubilant as Premier League leaders thrash Swansea 0-4

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised the will to win of “animal” David Silva after his goals helped the Premier League leaders thrash Swansea and extend their record run of consecutive top-flight wins to 15. Silva scored twice, and further goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero ensured City maintained their 11-point lead over Manchester United at the top of the table. The Spain playmaker elegantly flicked the fluent visitors in front from close range before De Bruyne’s whipped free-kick evaded several players on its way in.

Liverpool Manager accepts defeat following goalless draw with West Brom

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp said his side could not complain after failing to unpick a stubborn West Brom’s defence in a frustrating stalemate at Anfield. “That was not our best game tonight but I think we had enough chances to win,” said the German. “We didn’t use them and we have to accept the result.”

Premier League title race is not over, says Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho said he would be “on holiday in Brazil or Los Angeles” if he thought the Premier League title race was over, as his side edged past Bournemouth. United bounced back from their defeat by rivals Manchester City with a victory, but failed to make any inroads on unbeaten league leaders City, who thrashed Swansea 4-0 to maintain their 11-point advantage. Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in the first half, heading in to the top corner from Juan Mata’s cross towards the six-yard box.