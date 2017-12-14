Afternoon business highlights – December 14, 2017

Equitel unveils special offers and discounts on phones as festive season kicks into high gear

Equitel, a revolutionary mobile money platform and a product of Equity Bank, one of Kenya’s leading lenders, has launched a festive season promotion, offering discounts on Samsung, Tecno and iPhone brands bundled with free data for 3 months. The promotion will see the price of popular handsets slashed down, allowing consumers to purchase the devices from equitel.com/christmas-offers.

Kenya sponsors accession of South Sudan to World Trade Organisation

Kenya has sponsored the accession of South Sudan to the World Trade Organisation at a Ministerial Conference in Argentina. Subsequently, a working group was formed to facilitate the process. Kenya whose delegation is led by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed took the step just days after President Salva Kiir agreed to release four Kenyans held prisoner in his country. Before her appointment as CS, Mohamed had sought to head the WTO.

Kenya Ferry Services signs Ksh5.8 billion agreement for cable car service connecting Mombasa Island to South Coast

Kenya Ferry Services has signed a Ksh5.8 billion deal under a concessional arrangement with Trapos Limited to set up a cable car service connecting Mombasa island to the South Coast. The project is expected to ease congestion at the Likoni channel and provide a complementary service for thousands that cross the channel every day. The cable cars, which have the capacity to transport 5,500 people per hour with passengers paying Ksh20 and Ksh100, will be managed by Likoni Cable Express Limited.