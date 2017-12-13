Sports highlights- December 13, 2017

Mourinho accuses Man City of lack of ‘education’
Jose Mourinho has accused Manchester City players of a lack of “education” over their celebrations at Old Trafford following Sunday’s derby win. The Manchester United manager was reluctant to speak about the confrontation outside the dressing rooms that followed City’s 2-1 victory at Old Trafford. Mourinho reportedly had milk thrown in his direction after objecting to City’s celebrations. The Football Association has asked both clubs for their observations on the incident and has given them until Wednesday to respond.
West Ham boss David Moyes keen on Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere
West Ham boss David Moyes has admitted he would be interested in signing Jack Wilshere in January if the Arsenal midfielder is made available. Wilshere has been largely limited to Europa League appearances and the occasional substitute role in the Premier League for the Gunners this season. But the 25-year-old, who has six months left on his contract, is in line to start against West Ham on Wednesday due to an injury to Aaron Ramsey.
Antonio Conte says Chelsea must win every game to have a chance of retaining title
Antonio Conte has offered no apologies for writing off Chelsea’s title challenge, and said his side must win “every game” to have a hope of catching Manchester City. Less than halfway through the Premier League campaign the Italian had declared the Blues’ title defence over after Saturday’s defeat to West Ham, with unbeaten City opening up a 14-point gap on Chelsea the following day.
You might also like
Sports headlines – February 3 2017
Indomitable lions to face Pharaohs in AFCON final Egypt and Cameroon, two of the continent’s football powerhouses, will face off in the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations
Why Simba are down in the latest world ranking
Simba are ranked 24th in the latest World Rugby Rankings. The side was last in action last August, winning 34-10 against Hong Kong. Kenya will play Uganda in the two
Man City held by Saints after Stones error
Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League despite seeing their winless streak extend to a fifth game as Southampton earned a deserved draw. The visitors led when
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!