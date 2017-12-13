Sports highlights- December 13, 2017

Mourinho accuses Man City of lack of ‘education’

Jose Mourinho has accused Manchester City players of a lack of “education” over their celebrations at Old Trafford following Sunday’s derby win. The Manchester United manager was reluctant to speak about the confrontation outside the dressing rooms that followed City’s 2-1 victory at Old Trafford. Mourinho reportedly had milk thrown in his direction after objecting to City’s celebrations. The Football Association has asked both clubs for their observations on the incident and has given them until Wednesday to respond.

West Ham boss David Moyes keen on Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere

West Ham boss David Moyes has admitted he would be interested in signing Jack Wilshere in January if the Arsenal midfielder is made available. Wilshere has been largely limited to Europa League appearances and the occasional substitute role in the Premier League for the Gunners this season. But the 25-year-old, who has six months left on his contract, is in line to start against West Ham on Wednesday due to an injury to Aaron Ramsey.

Antonio Conte says Chelsea must win every game to have a chance of retaining title

Antonio Conte has offered no apologies for writing off Chelsea’s title challenge, and said his side must win “every game” to have a hope of catching Manchester City. Less than halfway through the Premier League campaign the Italian had declared the Blues’ title defence over after Saturday’s defeat to West Ham, with unbeaten City opening up a 14-point gap on Chelsea the following day.